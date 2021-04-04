It's on: Gonzaga vs. Baylor for the national championship

Baylor had seemed to lose some of its defensive mojo during a three-week COVID-19 pause late in the season. The rotations, not as sharp. The closeouts, not quite as close. But the Bears (27-2) rolled through the first four NCAA Tournament games, winning at a nearly 15-points clip, and seemed to have an extra jolt of energy in their first Final Four game since 1950.

Flying around Lucas Oil Stadium, Baylor had the Cougars (28-4) stumbling across the floor with wave after wave of defenders. The Bears made every shot a chore for Houston, switching or trapping ball screens to prevent open looks and collapsing in the paint whenever the Cougars did break free.

A defensive demolition that bodes well for the title game against the ultra-efficient Zags.

“It’s starting to feel like we’re back to where we were before the pause,” said Baylor’s Jared Butler, who had 17 points. “It’s great that this is the right time. We thought it was the worst thing possible when we stopped and it was a three-week break, but I think it worked out perfectly for us.”

UCLA’s upset bid against college basketball’s juggernaut hinged on two big factors: bogging down the game and making shots.

The Bruins (22-10) did both to perfection in the first half.