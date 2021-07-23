Iowa's timeouts in 2020 win over Gophers 'didn't offend me one bit," P.J. Fleck said

Ferentz shed more light on his string of timeouts on Friday. His first response was that it was strategic in that Minnesota presented a matchup they didn’t like. He was then asked if it was anything more than that.

“The first one was a curious time to call one, so I figured I would do something maybe more curious,” Ferentz said. “Sometimes I act immaturely. I don’t know if I’m proud of it. I don’t know. One of those spur of the moment things. You get into your 60s, you get a little impulsive every now and then.”

Fleck and Jim Harbaugh had at least one thing in common Thursday: Both were asked about their poor records against their rivals. But they differed in how they answered.

On his 0-5 record against Ohio State, the Michigan coach said: “I’m as enthusiastic, excited as I ever am, always am, even more, to have at it, to win the championship, to beat Ohio, your hometown there,” he said to a reporter who covers the Buckeyes. “Our rival is Michigan State, everybody, that’s what we want to do. And we’re going to do it or die trying.”

Fleck, who is 0-4 against Iowa and 1-3 versus Wisconsin, didn’t have trouble saying the names of his rivals as he continued to answer the question about the Hawkeyes game a year ago.