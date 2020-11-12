Iowa's 1-2 record is deceptive heading into Gophers rivalry game

They always seem to have a chance to win against Minnesota, at least under Ferentz, who is now 15-6 against the Gophers. Iowa has claimed Floyd of Rosedale in each of the past five seasons — the Hawkeyes have never won six straight in the rivalry’s 112-game history — and last year spoiled Minnesota’s 9-0 start with a 23-19 upset in Iowa City.

That game, in which Iowa scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and then spent the rest of the day praying it was enough, has served as a frustrating template for the Hawkeyes this year. Iowa has scored 89 points this season, but only 17 of them after halftime, 14 of those against the hapless Spartans. They start well each week, but “we’ve got to finish,” defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon said. “It’s basically the same thing every week.”

Actually, the defense has lived up to its billing so far, mostly. The Hawkeyes have allowed only 102.0 yards per game on the ground, fewest in the Big Ten, though Purdue’s Zander Horvath racked up 129 yards in the season opener. They also rank in the league’s top three in yards allowed, points allowed and passing yards allowed.