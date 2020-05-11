Iowa Wild's historic run ended by pandemic

“We understand and support the decision made today by the American Hockey League to cancel the remainder of the 2019-2020 season,” Iowa Wild president Todd Frederickson added. “On behalf of the entire organization, I’d like to thank our great fans for their unwavering support during these difficult times.”

It’s an extremely tough blow for the Iowa Wild, especially considering they were in position to make a serious run at the Calder Cup.

They were tied for the second-best record in the league when the AHL suspended operations in March. Gerald Mayhew was leading the league with 39 goals. Sam Anas was leading the league with 70 points. Kaapo Kahkonen was leading the league with 25 wins.

“It’s disappointing and disheartening for everyone because there will never be any closure,” Army said. “It will always feel unfinished because we won’t get the opportunity to pursue the Calder Cup. We felt we were as capable as anybody. It’s a really empty feeling right now.”

When Army conducts exit interviews with his players, he said, he’s going to remind them to focus on what made this season special, not that it ended abruptly.