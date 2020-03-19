Inside the week that has left the NBA and NHL shut down

“The Lightning followed the Utah Jazz into arenas in Boston and Detroit this past weekend, moving into a locker room in Boston that had been occupied by the Jazz,” the Lightning said. “We know that in both arenas, deep cleaning and sanitization took place in our locker rooms prior to our arrival. We also understand that with no actual contact with an infected person, our risk levels are low.”

A week ago, most probably thought the risks seemed low.

Now, everyone is just guessing. And it only took a week for everything to change.

“We’re flying by the seat of our pants here,” Kaminsky said. “And I feel like everyone is.”

More NHL and NBA testsWhen Gobert tested positive just before a game the night of March 11, it sent shockwaves around sports. NHL games were ongoing, but Bettman and others sprung into action.

“It was clear to me that no matter what scenario we came up with that we continued to play with, either with or without fans, it was inconceivable, certainly unlikely, that we were going to get through the rest of the regular season at minimum without somebody testing positive,” Bettman said.