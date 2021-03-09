Injuries, Pitino’s status among issues as Gophers men focus on Big Ten tourney

Kalscheur’s recovery timetable was 3-4 weeks after surgery to repair a broken finger on his right shooting hand Feb. 19. Pitino hinted there was a small chance his junior co-captain and top perimeter defender could fight his way back, but it didn’t sound likely for Wednesday.

Junior guard Both Gach and Kalscheur were both starters in the backcourt earlier this season, but they’ve been replaced by freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. and sophomore Tre’ Williams. Gach is playing with severe foot pain, but Pitino said he might need offseason surgery.

Pitino’s predicament

Could Pitino be coaching his last game with the Gophers in the Big Ten tournament? He’s expected to talk to athletic director Mark Coyle once the season is over, but it’s tough to say when that will be.

Minnesota’s overall record is below .500, so the chances are slim for any postseason opportunities beyond the conference tournament. Unless the team makes a deep run in Indianapolis.

Three or four wins would put the Gophers either in the semifinals (last appearance in 2019) or championship game (only appearance in 2010). That assures them a winning record even after losing. Then maybe an NIT berth would be realistic.