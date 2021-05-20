In Isaiah McDuffie, Packers have another intriguing linebacker candidate — and perhaps an AJ Dillon stopper? (copy)

“I think we’re going to have to take a look at that (position) as we move forward,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said following the draft. “Inside ‘backer was obviously one of those things that we were hoping to address, maybe earlier in the draft. It just didn’t happen to fall that way for us.

“As we move forward, I’ve talked a lot about roster building being 365 days a year, so we’ll continue to look at that. I do like a lot of the young players we have in that room and expecting those guys to take big jumps, and there’ll be good competition in that room. But it just didn’t fall early like we wanted it to. We were super happy to get there to the end and pick up Isaiah McDuffie — not only as an inside linebacker, but we think he has a really good chance to be a special special-teams player.”

Indeed, McDuffie could find immediate playing time on the Packers’ revamped special teams units under new coordinator Maurice Drayton, who will be looking to shake up an area that has been a sore spot for awhile in Green Bay, dating back to previous head coach Mike McCarthy’s tenure.

“As we got later in the draft, you want to give these guys the best opportunity to make your team, and certainly special teams is a big factor in that,” Gutekunst said. “It was on our minds quite a bit.”