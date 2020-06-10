In a normal year, Gophers would have several MLB draft picks.

MINNEAPOLIS — The thought crosses Sam Thoresen’s mind every day. This was supposed to be the week the University of Minnesota junior pitcher heard his name called in the MLB Draft. It could very well have been the liftoff point for his pro baseball career.

Maybe it still will be, but the odds of that being the case have dwindled through no fault of his own. Such is the case for countless college baseball players across the country.

“It sucks,” he admitted. “But you’ve just got to adjust and be flexible with the situation and just kind of roll with the punches.”

Yes, Gophers ace Max Meyer will still be drafted in the first round of the draft Wednesday, likely within the first 10 picks. Life isn’t much different this year for the can’t-miss prospects. It’s everyone else who’s been greatly affected by pandemic-related changes to the 2020 MLB Draft.

The draft has traditionally lasted 40 rounds, meaning if you had the chops to play pro baseball, you were likely selected into an organization. This year’s draft will last just five rounds, so many players who expected their names to be called this week have come to realize that won’t be the case. Heading into the season, Gophers coach John Anderson expected four to six players to be drafted. Now, it looks as though it may just be Meyer.