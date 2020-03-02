'In a much better place,' pitcher Lewis Thorpe returns to Twins camp

“(Pitching coach) Wes (Johnson) will assess a little bit today, how he’s throwing, get his workouts in, make sure he’s feeling OK, see how he comes in tomorrow and then go from there, but he was throwing bullpens,” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “He was probably ready to progress to some live work (before taking time off), so he’s a little behind that, but he’ll get there soon.”

At the start of camp, Thorpe was competing for the fifth spot in the starting rotation with Jhoulys Chacin, Devin Smeltzer and Randy Dobnak. Thorpe threw 27 2/3 innings for the Twins last year as a rookie, as both starter and reliever, but he hasn’t pitched in a game this spring and is tracking behind his teammates now, which could impact his chance to make the team out of camp.

Baldelli, when asked if Thorpe was still on track for Opening Day or to compete for the fifth spot in the rotation, said the team would take some time to see where he was at and they would probably hold off on having a “strong feeling on that for some period of time.”

“This was something that had to be done before (Thorpe) was going to be able to take the mound and put himself in a spot where he can help our club,” Baldelli said. “And again, that was a great initial step for him, and now we go from there.”