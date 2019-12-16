GREEN BAY, Wis. — Even by Green Bay Packers standards, this one was too close for comfort.
Indeed, by the time the Chicago Bears, trailing by eight points and rolling, got done fumbling and lateraling their way down the field on the final play of the game, the football was inside the 5-yard line and most of the Packers players and coaches were frozen with fear, thinking they were about to kick away a season’s worth of work.
Tramon Williams’ fumble recovery at the 2 finally ended the suspense, giving the Packers a 21-13 victory over the Bears Sunday at Lambeau Field and continuing their season-long pattern of winning closely contested games or showing their complete inability to put away an opponent, whichever you prefer.
Though it fit the pattern, this was no ordinary victory for the Packers. This time, the win gave them an 11-3 record, clinched a playoff spot after two seasons of going without and gave coach Matt LaFleur a first in the team’s storied history. That the Packers accomplished all that while hanging on for dear life in a game they once led 21-3 shouldn’t surprise anyone at this point.
The Packers are playoff-bound and, stunningly, still in play for the No. 1 seed in the NFC with two weeks to go, things that didn’t seem possible back in September. But the inconsistency in their play doesn’t sync up with their record or their accomplishments.
As flawed as the Packers are, however, they’re still in the playoffs in LaFleur’s first year, which is something Super Bowl-winning coaches Vince Lombardi, Mike Holmgren and Mike McCarthy couldn’t do in Green Bay. And nothing can change that, not even an offense that vanished in the final 20 minutes or a defense that went into prevent mode about a quarter too early Sunday.
“I’m not making any excuses for us because we need to be better in those situations,” offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga said. “But at the same time, the record is what it is. I’m not going to apologize and hang my head for being 11-3. I’m just not going to do it. It’s hard to win in this league. A lot of guys in this locker room haven’t won a lot of games the last two years. We’re 11-3 now and no one’s apologizing for it.”
Actually, the guys in the locker room won 13 games — total — over the previous two seasons. Based on that alone, the Packers’ transformation has been exhilarating. Meanwhile, the play on the field has been concerning.
The Packers are playing with fire as game after game takes on the same pattern, leading to the same questions. Will they be able to win once they get to the playoffs? If they can’t bury the Bears, how can they expect to put away San Francisco, Seattle, New Orleans and Minnesota?
“We’ve just got to stay consistent; we’ve got to finish,” running back Aaron Jones said. “That’s the biggest thing. We get up three scores, then we’ve just got to put the foot on the neck and finish ’em.”
Sunday’s win was Exhibit A of their inability to finish. After taking a 10-7 halftime lead, the Packers blitzed the tough Bears defense on two third-quarter touchdown drives. But after going 139 yards on a mere 10 plays on the two possessions, their offense stopped attacking, the Bears grabbed the momentum and suddenly the Packers defense was on its heels as well.
On their final five possessions, the Packers punted five times and had and one first down. On their final five possessions, the Bears had 265 yards, 10 points and enough momentum to throw an unexpected scare into the Packers.
Clearly, the Packers were guilty of taking their foot off the gas. That could be LaFleur’s inexperience showing because the aggressive mentality he showed while going for it on two fourth downs in the first half had disappeared by the fourth quarter. Or it could be that the Packers don’t have the talent to bury teams with strong, four-quarter efforts.
“I think we have a bunch of guys that are going to fight for every inch out there and that are resilient and care about each other,” LaFleur said. “That’s what I love about this football team. These guys care about each other, and they’re willing to do the little things, they’re willing to embrace their roles, no matter what that role is, in order to find a way to win football games.”
If nothing else, they’re getting a lot of practice at winning close, playoff-type games. It can be said, however, that the playoffs for them start next Monday when they play the Vikings in Minnesota in a game that could well decide the NFC North Division title.
You could sprain your brain trying to figure out all the possible playoff permutations after that, but the Packers are emboldened enough after beating the Bears to think they’ll win their final two games and clinch one of the NFC’s top two seeds.
“I think after a win, if you’re hanging your head, (it’s wrong),” Bulaga said. “It’s OK to be motivated and a little disappointed that we didn’t do what we needed to do there at the end of the game, but to walk out of this locker room all sad about it, I’m definitely not going to do that. I mean, that’s a damn good defense with damn good players. So I’m not going to walk out of here all upset. I’m pretty happy, actually.”
The Packers should be happy. But they’re not going to stay happy if the current pattern continues.
