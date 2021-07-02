Important maneuver

Essentially, the Vikings converted some of the money they would have owed Hunter into signing bonuses and guaranteed money. The result, in broad strokes, is that the Vikings didn’t dramatically alter what they were obligated to pay Hunter.

They didn’t want to completely redo his contract with three years remaining. That sets a difficult precedent, and is exactly the reason former Vikings General Manager Jeff Diamond traded Doleman to Atlanta in 1994.

The Vikings were always going to reassess Hunter after the 2021 season, and sign him to an extension if he continued to perform like a star.

Under the terms of the new deal, the Vikings will face the same decision. They can sign Hunter to a new long-term deal early in 2022, or they can cut him and avoid paying him an $18 million bonus.

The Vikings lost little in terms of real money or options. They made a star happy. They gave themselves a chance to win big in 2021.

They may be one player away from reasserting themselves as a strong defensive team. That player may be Everson Griffen.

Griffen is a free agent. He managed six sacks last year, which would have led the Vikings. He’s 33 but remains a physical force. He knows the system.