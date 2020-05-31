Illinois influence

During the recruiting process, James found out he and Gophers running back commit Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving of Country Club Hills, Ill., are maternal cousins.

James said he was visiting the home of a cousin, and she told him that another of her cousins had committed to Minnesota in early May. They pieced together the distant familial relationship.

Irving and James started communicating, Irving sharing how “he wants me to be a part of everything they are going to have,” James said. “We are going to change Minnesota’s history. We are going to make history.”

James’ commitment comes during the NCAA’s shutdown of in-person and on-campus recruiting due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, that policy was extended through July.

Despite those constraint, more than 800 recruits nationwide have committed before their senior years of high school. That’s more than double at this point in a typical year, according to footballscoop.com.

“I was mainly going to commit at the end of my football season, but with the whole thing going on, it was really the best thing to do,” James told the Pioneer Press.