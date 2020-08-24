Ifeadi Odenigbo says he's ready to step in at defensive end for Minnesota Vikings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

EAGAN, Minn. — Vikings coaches had already planned for defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo to do more this season, but his starting job was solidified earlier this month when Everson Griffen chose to sign with the Cowboys.

Odenigbo, who had seven sacks off the bench in 2019, said he’s ready to meet raised expectations, in part because he’s focused on conditioning to keep up with the shoes he’s filling. Stepping into Griffen’s starting job, which led to 77.8% of snaps last season, is a big leap after Odenigbo played 33.5% in his first, productive stint as an NFL contributor.

“I’m running faster. I figure I’m moving a lot quicker,” Odenigbo said Sunday via videoconference. “I’m a starter now, more is expected from me. So, I owe to the team and to everybody to make sure I’m playing at a high level.”

Odenigbo said he spent six to seven weeks training in Atlanta “because of the heat and the humidity,” refining his footwork and endurance. Odenigbo said a benefit of the virtual offseason was being allowed to keep his team-issued iPad. He spent time this summer studying his Week 1 opponent, Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, and critiqued his own play.

“Just to make sure you have a game plan,” Odenigbo said, “and don’t deviate from your game plan.”