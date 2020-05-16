If NHL went directly to playoffs, Wild would need expanded field to get in

As Dubnyk said, players won’t want to be isolated from their families, but how does the league keep everyone safe? Testing and media access are other important issues.

The format of a restart is also up in the air. The NHL could jump ahead to the playoffs, perhaps adopting an expanded field to involve more clubs. This decision is especially important to a bubble team such as the Wild.

If the NHL commences with a normal, 16-team playoff based on the current standings — or even an order reorganized by points percentage since clubs haven’t played the same amount of games — the Wild would be left out.

But before the games can begin, players have to get back to their NHL cities and train.

Border closures and self-quarantine guidelines will make travel challenging and possibly delay players’ availability.

Reasons for optimism: It’s clear the NHL is committed to trying to salvage the season, even with fans unlikely to be in attendance. Not only has it developed a Return to Play Committee, but league brass has said it can play into the summer — even if that means next season has a later start date.