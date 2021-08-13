Hunter says he’s ‘unrestricted’ after turning heads at Vikings camp

“I’m unrestricted,” Hunter said. “I can do whatever.”

The only lingering question is when Vikings fans will see him in a game again. Zimmer said Hunter will “probably get some plays” in the preseason, but it remains to be seen if any will be in Saturday’s opener against the Broncos. Hunter was given rest days during both joint practices against Denver. Zimmer has not said how much starters will play Saturday.

Hunter reiterated he’s “ready to go” after sitting out two practices, adding he’d like to get some game reps before the Sept. 12 regular-season opener in Cincinnati. According to Zimmer, starters are expected to play the most during the second exhibition, Aug. 21 vs. Indianapolis.

“I feel like it’s very important, just to go out there and have a feel for what it’s like again,” Hunter said. “Definitely need to be smart about it and save myself for the season.”

To his coaches and teammates, Hunter has looked like the same player who in December 2019 became the NFL’s youngest ever to reach 50 career sacks. He caught Zimmer’s eye in the first, non-padded practice when Hunter unleashed a pass-rush move that surprised the Vikings’ top offensive tackle, Brian O’Neill.