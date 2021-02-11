Humbled Gophers men's hockey team tries to regroup for Notre Dame

However, those blowouts, plus Minnesota’s early season dominance, might have created a false sense of security.

“We’ve had a little issue this year because we’ve not been behind a lot, especially the start of the year,” said Motzko, whose team started the season 10-0 and did not trail in any game until the ninth contest. “I’ve not liked how we’ve reacted at times when we’ve gotten down. That’s hockey. ... You’re going to fall down once in a while, and you’ve got to battle through.”

That didn’t happen against Wisconsin, which won the opener 4-1 on the strength of three third-period goals and took the finale 8-1 with six unanswered goals.

“Early on, we were just buzzing through everyone, and we really didn’t know how to play from behind,” Sorenson said. “It’s something we’re learning every week. … That’s big for us — understanding at some point we might fall behind but just never losing focus and knowing that at any point we’re a dangerous enough team and we can come back and win.”