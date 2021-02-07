Houston teen to join ranks of Eagle Scouts

HOUSTON -- Minnesota teen Hailey Alfson recently made history when she became one of the nation’s first female Eagle Scouts -- a prestigious achievement attained by some of the country’s most noteworthy figures.

Hailey Alfson is among hundreds of young women who will make up the Inaugural Class of female Eagle Scouts.

“Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes hard work and perseverance, and we are honored to recognize Hailey for this significant accomplishment,” said Joe Carlson, Gateway Area Council Scout Executive/CEO.

“Along the journey to Eagle Scout, young people gain new skills, learn to overcome obstacles and demonstrate leadership among their peers and in their communities. These benefits are invaluable for everyone, and we are thrilled that they are now available to even more youth.”

Young women have been part of Scouting for decades in co-ed programs offered by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), including Sea Scouts, Venturing, Exploring and STEM Scouts. The BSA expanded that legacy further in recent years by welcoming girls into Cub Scouts and then into Scouts BSA last February.