MADISON, Wis. — It isn’t Brad Davison’s first trip back to Minnesota for a game as a member of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program, but the timing alone makes this homecoming more intriguing than the previous one.
Davison, who is from the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove, will return from a one-game suspension Wednesday night when the Badgers (13-9, 6-5 Big Ten Conference) meet the Golden Gophers (11-10, 5-6) at Williams Arena.
There are a lot of reasons for Minnesota fans to hate UW, starting with the fact the Badgers have owned the series over the past two decades. The Gophers have finished below UW in the Big Ten standings for 21 consecutive seasons, with the Badgers going 29-8 in head-to-head meetings during that stretch.
It probably stings even more for Minnesota to watch its homegrown talent end up in UW uniforms, a pipeline that includes Davison and a pair of former Lakeville North teammates, junior forward Nate Reuvers and freshman forward Tyler Wahl, who also are starters for the Badgers.
But Davison no doubt will be Public Enemy No. 1 both because of the suspension and an incident during UW’s 56-51 win at Minnesota last season.
“Everybody knows Brad’s a character, and he loves the rivalry between us and Minnesota,” UW junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice said. “He just embraces that to the fullest. He doesn’t really take (into) account what other people say on the outside about him or about his game. He just goes out there and plays hard every time.”
Davison hasn’t been made available to local media since being suspended by the Big Ten last Wednesday, with a team official saying Davison wanted to talk but had class during availability last Thursday and again Monday. He did speak for a story on the athletic department’s website following UW’s 64-63 win over No. 14 Michigan State on Saturday afternoon and, a day later, was interviewed by Seth Davis of The Athletic for a blurb about Davison’s reputation as a dirty player.
The latest play that drew the Big Ten’s attention occurred late in the 68-62 loss at Iowa on Jan. 27. As he was chasing Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp around a screen set by Connor McCaffery, Davison’s left hand made contact with either McCaffery’s groin or upper leg. McCaffery said after the game it was the former.
“He grabbed me right in the — where you don’t want to be grabbed in,” McCaffery told reporters after the game. “He does that. He’s marked for doing that. He’s the type of player, unfortunately, who feels the need to do that stuff.”
The play was similar to one last season in which Davison was chasing Marquette’s Markus Howard around a screen set by Joey Hauser. Davison’s left hand made contact with Hauser’s groin, and officials assessed a Flagrant 1 foul at a critical point of the game.
Davison said after the Iowa game he couldn’t understand why he was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul for the play involving McCaffery. But while UW coach Greg Gard was angry the Big Ten suspended Davison and didn’t think the conference referring to “pattern of similar behavior” was fair, he admitted the officials made the right call in the game.
According to the NCAA men’s basketball rulebook, officials can assess a Flagrant 1 foul for anything “deemed excessive in nature and/or necessary.” The penalty would rise to the level of a Flagrant 2 foul — resulting in an ejection — for “contact with an opponent that is not only excessive, but also severe or extreme.” One of the criteria officials are told to consider is “any contact by the offending player to the groin area of an opponent which is not clearly accidental.”
Davison, when speaking specifically about the play involving McCaffery, told The Athletic the contact was accidental.
“I was doing everything I could to go around the screen,” Davison said. “I always try to play with a lot of intensity, but there’s a big difference between playing with intensity and intent. I would never intentionally try to hit anyone anywhere, especially not in the nuts. Being a guy, that’s the one spot you don’t want to be hit.”
Davison will get no sympathy from Minnesota fans, who were angry after they felt he tried to trip Jordan Murphy as the Gophers star was coming down with a rebound early in the game. The Minnesota athletic department even sent a request to the Big Ten office a day later seeking clarification on whether Davison should have been penalized; no punishment was handed out by the conference.
“I’ve known that kid for seven, eight years,” Gard said last week. “The kid competes hard. Does he play hard? Absolutely. Was that a foul (at Iowa)? Yes. It was adjudicated appropriately during the game. But there was no malice or no intent on that. I’ll go to the end of the earth for him and for all of our guys in terms of we try to play and teach the game the right way, and play hard, and it’s competition.”
Others disagree. Rob Dauster of NBC Sports wasn’t even 10 words into a column he wrote last week about Davison’s reputation and already had called Davison “a dirty player and “a cheap-shot artist.”
Whether it was that story that set Gard off or the beating Davison was taking online, the UW coach was steaming during a news conference last Thursday about what he felt was an attack on his player’s character.
He reiterated that feeling to Davis.
“I’m standing up for my guy because I don’t like the way his character has been trampled on,” Gard told The Athletic. “Let’s call it what it is. He’s not overly gifted. If he doesn’t play his butt off he can’t play at the high-major level. He has to put himself on the edge because that’s the only way he can survive. He gets caught in some weird situations, but it’s not intentional.”
Gard said last week he didn’t appreciate Davison being made into a villain. The UW player was asked about that label by Davis.
“Being called a villain or a dirty player, some people say you should embrace that,” Davison told The Athletic. “That’s not something I want to embrace. I haven’t seen a lot of what was on social media, but the thing that pains me is I know my family sees it, my high school friends see it, people in my hometown see it. But they also know my true character. I’ve gotten an outpouring of support which has been super comforting and encouraging.”