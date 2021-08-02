Holiday may be piece to a 2nd basketball championship puzzle

Holiday describes himself like a complementary player, someone willing to rebound or create shots for others. His best skill is probably his defense and it’s the one that might be most important to the U.S. now.

The Americans may have to play against Spain’s Ricky Rubio, Australia’s Patty Mills and Slovenia’s Luka Doncic, the three highest-scoring guards in the tournament, if they are to win gold.

“Having him, he’s probably the best perimeter defender we have in the NBA,” U.S. guard Zach LaVine said, “and you have him on the team and we’ve got a bunch of guys to help him as well, myself included, trying to take on that role, being able to go out there try to help guard guys.

“But having Jrue out there, you can’t get much better than that on the perimeter.”

The ability to defend the opponent’s best backcourt scorer is one of the reasons the Bucks wanted Holiday and his performance during the season was good enough to earn him All-Defensive first team honors for the second time. He then made one of the most significant stops of the season in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, when he stole the ball from Booker as the Bucks were protecting a one-point lead in the closing seconds.