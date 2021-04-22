Hobbling Cruz still manages two home runs for the Twins

OAKLAND, CALIF. — When Nelson Cruz was swinging Wednesday, slugging two home runs through the bay breeze, he looked like his usual dominant self.

It was when he had to jog around the bases that his injury became evident. Anything less than a home run, and Cruz likely wouldn’t have even hobbled halfway to first base before being thrown out.

“Nelly was having a tough time getting around,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “… It was very visible that he was not feeling good. We knew going into the game he was struggling a little bit, and his ankle was hurting. But he said he was good to play, and he went out there and obviously swung the bat pretty good. But as the day went on, I think it either stiffened up or swelled to the point where he was not really able to swing or move anymore.”

Cruz took a pitch off his right ankle late in Tuesday’s doubleheader, forcing the Twins to use a pinch-runner. Some in-game taping up Wednesday helped Cruz make it through most of the game, and the Twins really couldn’t spare him with an already depleted lineup because of COVID-19 issues and injuries.

Miguel Sano fell into that latter category with Cruz, but he didn’t suit up for Wednesday’s loss at all. He had sat out the second game of the doubleheader with a right hamstring strain.