HLHS to host childhood cancer meal
HLHS to host childhood cancer meal

Hope Lutheran High School will serve a meal for children battling cancer and their families at 5 p.m. March 15 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2830 18th Ave. NW, Rochester. If any 507- 474-7799.

This program is run through an organization called Childhood Cancer Community. Those interested may contact Sherri Decker at 507-259-9830.

