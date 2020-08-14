Hit and miss: Twins, MLB batters going through slump for many reasons

Especially since pitchers could more readily stay in shape, could throw at top speed, during the time off.

“It’s probably easier for pitchers to stay ready,” Duffey said. “It could be some of that. Seeing live pitching for a hitter is way different from hitting off a machine, or hitting regular [batting practice]. They’re still playing a little catch-up.”

There’s still a ways to go. American League hitters are batting .236 as a group, which is not only well below last season’s .253 but would rank as the lowest since the league adopted the designated hitter rule in 1972. Even the National League’s composite average somehow has declined from .251 in 2019 to .240 this year — despite replacing pitchers in the lineup with DHs.

Still homering, but ...

The Twins have been affected like everyone else. Their batting average, three weeks into the season, stands at .241, well off their .270 average last year. And though they entered Thursday, their only scheduled off day in August, with an American League-leading 98 runs scored, their 5.16 runs per game represents an 11% nose dive from their franchise-record 5.80 of a year ago.