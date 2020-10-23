"Highly motivated" parent group takes on soccer state tournament task

A group of soccer coaches took their best shot at a state tournament proposal only to have the Minnesota State High School League knock it away.

But there is a rebound chance in the works, one being led by what Stillwater boys’ soccer coach Jake Smothers called a “highly motivated and highly organized” parent group representing various soccer booster clubs in the metro area.

They are working around, not with, the MSHSL because the governing body already indicated it would not reconsider its decision to prohibit fall sports state tournaments. Boys’ and girls’ soccer teams conclude their MSHSL-sanctioned section tournaments this week, resulting in 32 section champions in among boys’ and girls’ teams in Class 1A and 2A. Typically, those teams would play down to four state champions. The state tournament in the works would provide that traditional finish, albeit not at U.S. Bank Stadium. While dates are not confirmed, the event could take place as early as the week of Oct. 26 to ensure no overlap with club soccer training.

“We’re not quite to the end but there is momentum here,” said Smothers, a former section representative lending his experience, insight and contacts to support the parents’ efforts. “We just need to finish it.”