Higher stakes at Daytona mean 'crazy things will happen'

“We’ll see how it plays out. It could be a storybook ending for us, which would be amazing, and I know the fans would really appreciate that and enjoy it,” Johnson said. “We all understand the story lines. I’m excited. I’m ready to go. I’m not one to spend too much time to get overly sentimental.”

Johnson’s winless drought is at 119 races, dating to June 2017. He’s won three times at Daytona, with his last one coming in 2013.

He enters the weekend trailing Matt DiBenedetto by nine points and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron by four in the standings. Johnson’s best shot at making the postseason — assuming he doesn’t win at Daytona — requires him to make up ground on DiBenedetto or Byron in the points and not have someone below him in the standings pull off a huge upset.

Adding to the intrigue, Johnson’s former longtime crew chief on the No. 48 Chevrolet, Chad Knaus, is now atop Byron’s pit box.

“I’ve been there. I’ve had him coaching me along. I just know where his head is, and I know how difficult and weird it is to look at the 48 car as the guy they’ve got to beat, and then the way you go about motivating yourself to beat your competition,” Johnson said. “I’m sitting on my side going through the same thing, and it’s William and Chad, specifically Chad.”