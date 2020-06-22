High schools push ahead for fall football amid pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

AUSTIN, Texas — High schools across the country are trying to figure out how and when students might return to classrooms this fall. Many are also making sure their star quarterbacks and other athletes will be in shape when they do.

While states have been easing the economic and social lockdowns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, some are now letting high school athletes return for summer workouts before teachers have even figured out how they are going to hold classroom instruction.

In places like Texas and Florida, where the “Friday Night Lights” culture of high school football runs deep, strength and conditioning sessions are bringing thousands of athletes to school for workouts, even while those states are seeing record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations since Memorial Day.

Some schools have already been sent scrambling when a player tests positive.

At football powerhouse Arlington-Martin High School near Dallas, about 600 athletes attended the first day of summer conditioning programs June 8. That many kids, following state social distancing guidelines, were spread out over four athletic fields.

“It’s 13 weeks since we’ve had an organized workout with our teams,” coach Bob Wager said. “I think kids were excited to get out of the house.”