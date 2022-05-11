High school sports roundup: Winona's Steffes tosses no-hitter against Austin

Winona’s softball team joined the recent no-hitter trend on Tuesday as junior Makayla Steffes allowed no hits in a 10-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader against Austin.

The achievement marks the fourth no-hitter for Winona area baseball and softball teams in the past week and a half.

Steffes tossed five innings, striking out 10 batters in her gem.

The Winhawks (15-1, 12-1) won the second game in a shutout as well, taking an 8-0 victory as junior Ava Hamsund allowed just two hits with eight strikeouts.

Sophomore Olivia Poulin led the way at the plate, going a combined 5 for 9 with a home run and six RBI in the pair of games.

C-FC 9, Alma Center Lincoln 2

C-FC 16, Alma Center Lincoln 15: The Pirates (9-12, 8-7) won a pair of games in a home doubleheader against the Dairyland rival Hornets.

In a five-inning game in game one, sophomore Bella Holzer allowed just two runs with two hits and two walks, striking out six, to lead C-FC to a win. Holzer also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored.

Freshman Aubrey Smith drove in three RBI and junior Kourtney Foley hit a home run and drove in two RBI.

In the second game, the Pirates won a high-scoring walk off, breaking a 15-15 tie with one run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Junior Cadence Wagner hit a pair of doubles and drove in five RBI to lead the way, with senior McKinley Northrup driving in three RBI as well.

Winona Cotter 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1: The Ramblers (11-2, 10-0) used two-hit pitching from sophomore Madison Hazelton to beat the Lancers, who scored their only run in the top of the first inning.

Kinlee Grattan had one of those hits and it was a home run to give La Crescent-Hokah a 1-0 lead.

Center fielder Mallory Ehlenfeldt doubled and drove in two runs for Cotter, which only managed four hits of its own. Allie Mallicoat pitched all six innings and allowed two earned runs with two strikeouts and four walks for the Lancers.

Hazelton struck out 10, walked one and allowed the two hits for the Ramblers.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 16, Lewiston-Altura 3: The Cardinals (4-10) lost by 13 runs in six innings against the Cougars.

Both teams scored one run in the first inning, but Z-M scored five in the second while L-A scored two to give the Cougars a lead they would not relinquish. Six more runs in the fourth and four in the sixth finished off the Z-M win.

Senior Madison Oslie went 1 for 3 with one RBI and two steals, junior Olivia Barkheim went 1 for 2 with a double and a run scored and sophomore Statlyn Seefeldt went 1 for 2 with a double and one run scored as well.

BASEBALL

Rushford-Peterson 10, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 0: The Trojans (9-3, 7-2) picked up a 10-run win in six innings at home against the Falcons (4-7, 2-7).

R-P only had a 2-0 lead through three innings, but the offense came alive with three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth, followed by a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to finish off FC/L.

Senior pitcher Justin Ruberg threw six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk with four strikeouts. He also went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double one RBI.

Junior Andrew Wilkemeyer was 2 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored, junior Riley Tesch went 2 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, and senior Logan Skalet went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBI and one run to join Ruberg in recording multi-hit days.

La Crescent-Hokah 11, Winona Cotter 9: The Lancers got back on the winning track after a loss to Aquinas with their seventh win in eight games.

La Crescent-Hokah broke a 9-9 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning at Horihan Field and was led by sophomore outfielder Brady Grupa, who was 3 for 3 with a triple, two RBI and three runs scored.

Junior Logan DeBoer also tripled for the Lancers and drove in two runs, while sophomore Kale Baker doubled and drove in a run.

Sophomore Brett Biesanz doubled and drove in three runs for the Ramblers, who took a 6-0 lead after a five-run second. La Crescent-Hokah answered with five runs in the bottom of the third to keep pace.

Eighth-grade shortstop Luke Schommer doubled, homered and drove in one run while scoring two for Cotter, which had 11 hits.

GOLF

Dover-Eyota 189, Lewiston-Altura 219: The Cardinals boys dropped a road meet against the Eagles, losing by 30 strokes.

D-E had the two lowest scorers of the event as Carter Boynton shot a 39 and Michael Pittenger shot a 40. Next up was L-A’s leader Anders Shurson at 50 in third.

Rounding out the Cardinals’ scorers was a 55 from Collin Bonow and a pair of 57’s from Thomas Menk and Jaystin Dungy.

Lewiston-Altura’s girls team featured a 50 from Halle McElmury, a 59 from Brielle Borchardt and 61 from both Carly Brummer and Sarah Medin.

TENNIS

Cotter 5, Stewartville 2: The Ramblers picked up a sweep in singles to defeat the Tigers.

No. 1 Jon Besek, No. 2 Hamilton Brewer, No. 3 Logan Granseth and No. 4 Ema Stankova all won in two sets at singles to clinch the victory for Cotter.

Joseph Row and Goktug Ozkan also won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 over Jack Jorgensen and Brent Quandt at one doubles to add to Cotter’s margin of victory.

