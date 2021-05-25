High school sports roundup: Cotter softball sweeps Lewiston-Altura

LEWISTON — The Cotter softball team scored in every inning but two as they swept a doubleheader 12-2, 7-1 over Lewiston-Altura Monday in Lewiston.

The top three in the Ramblers’ order combined to score eight runs, while each collecting a pair of hits with Hailey Biesanz going 2-for-4 with a double, Abree Dieterman 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI and Ali French was 2-for-5 for Cotter (17-1, 10-0), which is ranked No. 5 in Class AA by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Maddy Hazelton drove in four runs, while earning the win in the circle by allowing just one unearned run on one hit with 12 strikeouts in five innings. Olivia Funk went 2-for-4 for Lewiston-Altura (9-9, 5-8).

In Game 2, Biesanz and Dieterman set the tone again by combining to go 4-for-7 with an RBI and three runs scored. Megan Morgan was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Elana Kohner also collected two hits with a run scored and an RBI. Hazelton won again in the circle, allowing one run on three hits with nine strikeouts in five innings to ensure the Ramblers’ 13th consecutive victory. Funk accounted for the Cardinals’ run with a solo home run in the third.

Coulee

G-E-T 7, West Salem 0

G-E-T 6, West Salem 1