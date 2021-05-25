High school sports roundup: Cotter softball sweeps Lewiston-Altura

LEWISTON — The Cotter softball team scored in every inning but two as they swept a doubleheader 12-2, 7-1 over Lewiston-Altura Monday in Lewiston.
The top three in the Ramblers’ order combined to score eight runs, while each collecting a pair of hits with Hailey Biesanz going 2-for-4 with a double, Abree Dieterman 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI and Ali French was 2-for-5 for Cotter (17-1, 10-0), which is ranked No. 5 in Class AA by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Maddy Hazelton drove in four runs, while earning the win in the circle by allowing just one unearned run on one hit with 12 strikeouts in five innings. Olivia Funk went 2-for-4 for Lewiston-Altura (9-9, 5-8).
In Game 2, Biesanz and Dieterman set the tone again by combining to go 4-for-7 with an RBI and three runs scored. Megan Morgan was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Elana Kohner also collected two hits with a run scored and an RBI. Hazelton won again in the circle, allowing one run on three hits with nine strikeouts in five innings to ensure the Ramblers’ 13th consecutive victory. Funk accounted for the Cardinals’ run with a solo home run in the third.
Coulee
G-E-T 7, West Salem 0
G-E-T 6, West Salem 1
GALESVILLE — Genna O’Neill led the Red Hawks (9-3, 6-2) on the mound and at the plate. She picked up the win in both games while totaling five hits, three doubles and four RBI in the doubleheader.
The Panthers (3-9, 2-6) got two hits from Erica Spinler in Game 1, while Kendall Gerke and Payton Sawyer each had two hits in Game 2.
BASEBALL
Three Rivers
Cotter 2, Rushford-Peterson 1
RUSHFORD — Cale Beckman earned the win, going the distance with 12 strikeouts to give the Ramblers (7-8, 5-8) the win in their first game in over a week.
Tate Gilbertson drove home Beckman in the bottom of the sixth for the go-ahead run.
Lewiston-Altura 16, St. Charles 6
ST. CHARLES — The Cardinals improved to 12-5 overall and 11-3 in conference play.
TRACK AND FIELD
Arcadia Invitational
ARCADIA — The G-E-T girls won the team championship with 151 points, while its boys finished 10 points behind West Salem, which won with 124 points.
The Red Hawks got wins in the girls portion from Adrianna Rotering (1,600-meter run, 5 minutes, 37.81 seconds), Quinn Wenthe (300 hurdles, 47.95) and Mikayla Wright (shot put, 34 feet, 10 inches).
G-E-T’s 1,600 relay team of Wenthe, Rachel Amoth, Kaylee Hauge and Caden Miralles won the event in 4:11.24.
Wenthe also finished second in the 100 hurdles (18.95), Hauge was second in the 400 (1:03.43), Miralles was second in the 200 (27.70), Amoth was second in the triple jump (33-3), and Wright was second in the discus (99-1).
On the boys side, G-E-T’s Will Thompson won the 110 hurdles (17.25), long jump (19-8¾) and triple jump (42-2), while Luke Vance won the 200 (23.22). The Red Hawks’ 1,600 relay team of Thompson, Vance, Carter Repaal and Cody Schmitz won the event in 3:35.81, while Vance finished second in the long jump (19-5½).
Arcadia got wins from Josey Monroy (1,600, 4:45.51) and Brett Rebhahn (400, 54.88), while Monroy was second in the 3,200 (11:00.00), Austin Zastrow was second in the high jump (5-8) and Charlie Siewert was second in the shot put (45-10½).
TENNIS
Winona 6, Faribault 1
AJ Appicelli (No. 1 singles), Owen Ping (No. 2 singles), Brandon Butenhoff and Tyler Kronebusch (No. 1 doubles), Brady Fort and Justin Brickner (No. 2 doubles) and Skylar Vandermaten and Owen Brietzski (No. 3 doubles) all collected wins for the Winhawks.