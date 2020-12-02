High school sports: MSHSL establishes re-start date

Dean Haugo, a task force member and Moorhead activities director, previously said he regretted the loss of fall state tournaments.

“We should have had them as an option instead of canceling them early,” Haugo said at the Nov. 12 meeting, where discussions intensified. “It’s easier to cancel them later than realizing we should try to put them back on.”

The recommended model means all winter sports would lose one week from their traditionally scheduled amount, with both genders of basketball and hockey losing two weeks (from 18 to 16). In October, the board approved a 30% reduction in winter sports games and meets.

“In talking with coaches, they want games more than weeks,” said Russ Reetz, task force member and Prior Lake activities director.

The task force’s work simultaneously involves winter and spring sports, given the potential overlap of student participants. Indoor facility use is also a concern, especially in late March and early April when weather is unpredictable. Last spring, the league’s coronavirus response wiped out sports. Maintaining a full-length spring season in 2021 is a priority.

This recommended model has most spring sports starting the last week of March, with normal season lengths, and state tournaments ending by June 19.