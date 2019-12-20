The Winona Senior High gymnastics team used another solid performance from junior Chloe Hughes to win a tightly contested meet 129.85-126.425 over Red Wing on Thursday night at Winona Middle School.
Hughes, who was a state-competitor last season, took second in the all-around (33.475) thanks to a second-place finish on the vault (8.95), a first-place finish on bars (8.525) and a first-place finish on the floor event (9.15).
But she wasn’t the only Winhawk with a solid performance on Thursday.
Senior Bella Iverson-Jones had her highest floor score of the season to place her fourth (8.85) while Natalya Franz was fourth on the vault (8.65) and third on the beam (7.675).
Viroqua 117.1, Arcadia 109.15
ARCADIA — Aaliyah Fox won the all-around (29.1), Lydia Korn won the vault and bars, and Flynn Lemaire won on the beam to lead Viroqua over Arcadia.
Wendy Pronschinske won the floor exercise for Arcadia.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Winona 93, Mankato West 82Another day, another dual meet victory for the Winhawks.
Ohio State commit Jack Herczeg easily won the 50-yard freestyle (21.79) while also teaming up with Jon Broas, Grant Wolner and Alex Jorgenson to win the medley relay (1:43.23).
Wolner won the 200 IM (2:03.74) and also the 100 breastroke (1:00.84). He also anchored the winning 4X100 freestyle relay team (3:34.09).
It was a solid day for sophomore Colin White, who took third in the 200 freestyle with a personal best 1:59.98. Alex Lozenski won the 200 freestyle (1:55). White also won the 500 freestyle (5:26.69) and was the anchor on the 200 free relay team that won (1:32.96).
BOYS BASKETBALL Coulee
G-E-T 66, Westby 53
WESTBY — Sawyer Schmidt scored 27 points, and Grent Beirne added 21 for the Red Hawks (1-4, 1-2), who won their first game.
The Norsemen (3-2, 1-2) trailed 29-23 at the half and were led by sophomore Hudson Lipski’s 18 points. Davontae Spears added 17.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
C-FC 61, Whitehall 24
FOUNTAIN CITY — Jordyn Halverson scored a game-high 17 points for the Pirates, who were up 42-9 at the half.
Halverson was one of three Pirates (2-5, 2-2) in double figures, as Emma Baures scored 11 and Lydia Engel finished with 10.
WRESTLING Coulee
Mel.-Min./G-E-T 49, West Salem/ Bangor 21
GALESVILLE — The Titans won six of the first seven matches — four by pin and one my technical fall — to take control of the Catbirds.
Jayden Anderson (160), Hunter Andersen (170) and Bryce Burns (195) were among those posting pins for Mel.-Min./G-E-T.
West Salem/Bangor’s Brayden Glasspoole picked up a 2-1 win over Tanner Andersen at 113.
Black River Falls 40, Arcadia 22
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers won six of nine matches that were wrestled, and Tyson O’Brien (145), Logan Peterson (160), Jacob Blackdeer (182), Goeffrey Garvin (220) and Kaleb Dobson (285) recorded pins.
