ARCADIA, Wis. — Osceola rushed for 407 yards and overpowered the Raiders, winning 31-8 in nonconference football on Friday in Arcadia.
Osceola led 14-0 at the half and 28-0 after the third quarter before Arcadia found the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Aaron Schmidt led the Chieftains’ ground game with 90 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Logan Johnson added 80 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Quarterback Chase Patzner scored Arcadia’s only touchdown, a 58-yard run. Patzner finished with 59 yards on 9 carries and also threw for 96 yards.
The Raiders host Whitehall, which defeated Colfax 20-12, next week.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Winona sweeps
Aquinas, Logan
The Winona girls tennis team added to an impressive start to the season with a pair of wins over La Crosse Aquinas and La Crosse Logan on Friday.
The Winhawks swept the doubles matches against Logan and took one singles match on the way to a 4-3 win.
Emma Heinert won 6-1, 6-1 at second doubles. Mac Leaf and Marissa McNally won -6 (4), 6-3 at first doubles. Julia Reeck and Molly Heinert won 6-3, 6-2 at second doubles. And Ruby Baker and Adele Jacobsen won 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 at third doubles.
In a 4-3 win over Aquinas, the Winhawks took all three doubles and fourth singles.
Reeck won 6-1, 6-0 at fourth singles. Leaf and McNally won 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 at first doubles. Grace Buswell and Jaida Oudel won 6-1, 6-1 at second doubles. And Baker and Jacobsen won 6-0, 6-1 at third doubles.
