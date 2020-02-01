The Cotter High School girls basketball team used a hot shooting night and a stellar performance from Sofia Sandcork to get past Lewiston-Altura on Friday night at the John Nett Rec Center.
Sandcork scored a game-high 21 points including four 3-pointers. As a team the Ramblers (18-3) made 11 3’s, 10 of which came in the first half when the Ramblers took a commanding 65-20 halftime lead.
Mary Morgan and Jordan Rubie each added 15, nailing a combined five 3’s while Megan Morgan and Olivia Gardner each contributed nine points. In all, 10 different Ramblers scored on the night.
Myia Ruzek scored seven for Lewiston-Altura (6-13).
