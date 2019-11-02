ROCHESTER — After Aaron Witt, Sam Kanne and Bennett Heftman accepted their section championship trophy from athletic director Casey Indra on Friday night at Mayo High School, they didn’t immediately raise it into the air like the custom dictates.
The trio walked back to the rest of their team for a few steps, then everyone made a beeline for the 10-yard line. The Winhawks wanted to celebrate this section championship, their fourth in a row, with everyone.
Once the Winhawks reached Ethan Prodzinski, who all night paced back and forth on the track behind the bench in street clothes and not an orange uniform, they could finally celebrate a 40-21 victory over Kasson-Mantorville in the MSHSL Section 1AAAA final.
“Him being out really motivated us to do better,” said Heftman, whose big fourth-down stop early in the second quarter helped swing momentum in the Winhawks’ favor for good. “We don’t want his senior year (to end like this). We want to keep him going.”
Prodzinski, who wasn’t allowed to play because of a referee said he threw a punch during a post-play skirmish with a Faribault player in a 62-0 win in the section semifinals, will be back in uniform and on the field as the Winhawks (10-0) battle Simey (9-1) in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday in Hastings, Minnesota.
The Winhawks coaches tried to appeal the ruling by showing the referee video of the play, but the referee’s decision was final. Prodzinski, an Iowa State recruit, was on the sidelines Friday but could not interact with his teammates or coaches.
He had to watch, helplessly, as Kasson-Mantorville’s option attack had Winona on its heels early. Although the Winhawks took an early 7-0 lead on a touchdown run by all-time leading rusher Trevor Pomeroy, the KoMets (6-4) marched down the field to tie the game at 7-all early in the second quarter, then was knocking on the door once again following an interception.
That’s when Heftman made the play that turned the game. K-M, which missed a field goal on its first drive of the game after a mishandled snap on a Winona punt, opted to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Heftman blew up the play, getting to quarterback Peyton Wilke before he could even think about pitching to a halfback.
A few plays later, quarterback Jackson Nibbelink found an opening and rumbled 82 yards down the field for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead with 3:04 left in the first half. On K-M’s ensuing drive, Trenton Langowski returned an interception 34 yards for a score after Heftman disrupted another run play.
In a matter of minutes, Winona went from being on the cusp of trailing by a touchdown to leading 20-7 at halftime.
“It makes you proud of the kids,” Winona coach John Cassellius said. “They really rallied around each other and have that passion for each other.”
Winona continued to dominate in the third quarter, as two blocked punts set up scores. Nibbelink threw a touchdown pass to Austin Mlynczak on third down for one score, then Pomeroy scored his second rushing touchdown of the game for the other.
Freshman Dominic Davis put the game away with a 12-yard touchdown run with 3:40 left, and everyone in orange and black started making plans for a fourth straight trip to the state tournament.
“Every year is just a new level of excitement,” Cassellius said. “It’s a different group of kids, but we’re carrying on that tradition. I think it means a lot to the kids, but also the coaches, we’re just super excited to be playing another week.”
