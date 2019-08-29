The Winona football schedule has a completely new look in 2019.

The Winhawks play five new teams this season that they didn’t face in the regular season last year, while carrying over just three familiar opponents from the regular season a year ago. The schedule adds this Friday’s opponent, Albert Lea, as well as Kasson-Mantorville, Northfield, Rochester Mayo, and Byron while losing games against Rochester John Marshall, New Prague, Rochester Century, Red Wing, and Mankato West.

This sort of upheaval of the schedule is uncommon as the Winhawks haven’t changed more than two opponents in a season dating back to at least 2004 and perhaps longer. They played identical schedules in 2017 and 2018 and only have only had one opponent different in the last four years.

“I like (facing new teams),” Winona senior quarterback Jackson Nibbelink said. “It gets kinda tiring facing all the same teams. I like seeing some new teams, some new schools, new formations, new offenses, everything. It’s a new challenge.”

The Winhawks will have a lot of fresh faces and new personnel to prepare for throughout the season, but they do have some experience against the teams. Albert Lea and Kasson-Mantorville are both section opponents, the Winhawks played Northfield in the regular season as recently as 2016, and played Rochester Mayo in the regular season for six straight years from 2009-15. Byron, who moved up from Class AAA to AAAA this year will be a bit of an unknown for WSHS this year. The two met in the section tournament in 2016 but hadn’t played for many years prior to that.

“Byron, I’ve never even seen them,” Nibbelink said. “It will be fun to see what they do and how they play.”

Winona most recently faced this week’s opponent Albert Lea in the Section 1AAAA tournament last year, running away with a 42-14 win. The Winhawks jumped out to a 42-0 lead behind 274 rushing yards and three touchdowns by Trevor Pomeroy before pulling the starters and allowing the Tigers to score a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The Winhawks are 2-0 in their last two meetings against Kasson-Mantorville with both coming in section championship games — a 44-13 victory in 2016 and a 34-14 victory in 2017. The Komets hung around with Winona for the first half of the 2017 meeting, before Winona pulled away in the second half behind 100-plus-yard rushing performances by running back Robert Warren and quarterback Riley Bosteter.

Winona had Northfield on the schedule during the regular season in 2015 and 2016 — both Winhawks victories. They defeated Northfield 22-21 in 2015 and 24-14 the following year. Bosteter passed for 160 yards and threw a touchdown to Terrell Hall in the victory.

WSHS hasn’t played Rochester Mayo since a 62-14 loss in the midst of a 1-8 season in 2014.

The Winhawks will miss facing Mankato West, with whom they have built a rivalry in recent years as both teams have been ranked highly in their respective classes. WSHS has won the last two meetings 25-14 and 38-13. But West bested the Winhawks 42-39 in 2016 and 42-19 in 2015 — the lone regular season loss in both seasons.

“It’s going to hurt a little bit not to play West,” senior linebacker Sam Kanne said. “They beat up on us for so long and then finally our class is 2-1 against them and should be 3-0. It feels good to be one of the only classes that has a winning record against them.”

