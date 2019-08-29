The Winona football schedule has a completely new look in 2019.
The Winhawks play five new teams this season that they didn’t face in the regular season last year, while carrying over just three familiar opponents from the regular season a year ago. The schedule adds this Friday’s opponent, Albert Lea, as well as Kasson-Mantorville, Northfield, Rochester Mayo, and Byron while losing games against Rochester John Marshall, New Prague, Rochester Century, Red Wing, and Mankato West.
This sort of upheaval of the schedule is uncommon as the Winhawks haven’t changed more than two opponents in a season dating back to at least 2004 and perhaps longer. They played identical schedules in 2017 and 2018 and only have only had one opponent different in the last four years.
“I like (facing new teams),” Winona senior quarterback Jackson Nibbelink said. “It gets kinda tiring facing all the same teams. I like seeing some new teams, some new schools, new formations, new offenses, everything. It’s a new challenge.”
The Winhawks will have a lot of fresh faces and new personnel to prepare for throughout the season, but they do have some experience against the teams. Albert Lea and Kasson-Mantorville are both section opponents, the Winhawks played Northfield in the regular season as recently as 2016, and played Rochester Mayo in the regular season for six straight years from 2009-15. Byron, who moved up from Class AAA to AAAA this year will be a bit of an unknown for WSHS this year. The two met in the section tournament in 2016 but hadn’t played for many years prior to that.
“Byron, I’ve never even seen them,” Nibbelink said. “It will be fun to see what they do and how they play.”
Winona most recently faced this week’s opponent Albert Lea in the Section 1AAAA tournament last year, running away with a 42-14 win. The Winhawks jumped out to a 42-0 lead behind 274 rushing yards and three touchdowns by Trevor Pomeroy before pulling the starters and allowing the Tigers to score a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.
The Winhawks are 2-0 in their last two meetings against Kasson-Mantorville with both coming in section championship games — a 44-13 victory in 2016 and a 34-14 victory in 2017. The Komets hung around with Winona for the first half of the 2017 meeting, before Winona pulled away in the second half behind 100-plus-yard rushing performances by running back Robert Warren and quarterback Riley Bosteter.
Winona had Northfield on the schedule during the regular season in 2015 and 2016 — both Winhawks victories. They defeated Northfield 22-21 in 2015 and 24-14 the following year. Bosteter passed for 160 yards and threw a touchdown to Terrell Hall in the victory.
WSHS hasn’t played Rochester Mayo since a 62-14 loss in the midst of a 1-8 season in 2014.
The Winhawks will miss facing Mankato West, with whom they have built a rivalry in recent years as both teams have been ranked highly in their respective classes. WSHS has won the last two meetings 25-14 and 38-13. But West bested the Winhawks 42-39 in 2016 and 42-19 in 2015 — the lone regular season loss in both seasons.
“It’s going to hurt a little bit not to play West,” senior linebacker Sam Kanne said. “They beat up on us for so long and then finally our class is 2-1 against them and should be 3-0. It feels good to be one of the only classes that has a winning record against them.”
Winona v. Waseca 01
Winona High's Terrell Hall gets tackled on a kick return on Friday night in Farmington during the Winhawks' Class AAAA quarterfinal game against Waseca. Winona lost 49-7.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Waseca 02
Winona High's Aaron Witt (57) and Dayne Gamoke (15) chase down Waseca's Joe Hagen (32) on Friday night in Farmington during the Class AAAA quarterfinas. Winona lost 49-7.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Waseca 03
Winona High's Jackson Nibbelink throws a pass as he gets hurried on Friday night in Farmington during the Winhawks' Class AAAA quarterfinal game against Waseca. Winona lost 49-7.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Waseca 04
Winona High's Matt Rinehart (82) gets tackled Waseca's Ethan Hedberg (7) on Friday night in Farmington during the Class AAAA quarterfinals. Winona lost 49-7.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Waseca 05
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy rushes the ball on Friday night in Farmington during the Winhawks' Class AAAA quarterfinal game against Waseca. Winona lost 49-7.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Waseca 06
Winona High's Aaron Witt (13) tackles Waseca's Joe Hagen (32) on Friday night in Farmington during the Class AAAA quarterfinals. Winona lost 49-7.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Waseca 07
Winona High's Fernando Castanon (31) gets tackled Waseca's Blake Wendland (25) on Friday night in Farmington during the Class AAAA quarterfinals. Winona lost 49-7.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Waseca 08
Winona High's Jackson Nibbelink drops back for a pass on Friday night in Farmington during the Winhawks' Class AAAA quarterfinal game against Waseca. Winona lost 49-7.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Waseca 09
Winona High's Terrell Hall returns a kick on Friday night in Farmington during the Winhawks' Class AAAA quarterfinal game against Waseca. Winona lost 49-7.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Waseca 10
Winona High's Matt Rinehart (82) reaches out to catch a pass on Friday night in Farmington during the Class AAAA quarterfinal game against Waseca. Winona lost 49-7.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Waseca 11
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Waseca 12
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Waseca 13
Winona High's Fernando Castanon (31) rushes the ball against Waseca on Friday night in Farmington during the Class AAAA quarterfinals. Winona lost 49-7.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
The State Tournament Begins
The Winona High football team gets sent off by their classmates and the Winona High band on Friday afternoon before heading up to Farmington to take on Waseca in the Class AAAA quarterfinals.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona Defeats Faribault for the Section 1AAAA Championship
Winona v. Faribault 01
Winona High's Sam Kanne (18) rushes the ball against Faribault on Friday night at Mayo High School during the Section 1AAAA championship.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 02
Winona High defenders swarm Faribault quarterback Mitch Nelson (5) for a sack on Friday night at Rochester Mayo High School during the Section 1AAAA championship.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 03
Winona High's Terrell Hall catches a deep pass on his way to a touchdown against Faribault on Friday night at Mayo High School during the Section 1AAAA championship.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 04
Winona High quarterback Jackson Nibbelink rolls out looking for an open receiver during the Winhawks' game against Faribault on Friday night at Mayo High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 05
Winona High's Aaron Witt strips Faribault's Joe Palmer for a fumble on Friday night at Mayo High School during the Section 1AAAA championship.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 06
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy (22) rushes the ball against Faribault on Friday night at Mayo High School during the Section 1AAAA championship.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 07
The Winona High football team huddles together before they take on Faribault in the Section 1AAAA championship at Mayo High School on Friday night.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 08
Winona High defenders swarm and tackle Faribault's Mitch Nelson (5) on Friday night at Mayo High School during the Section 1AAAA championship.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 09
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy (22) rushes the ball against Faribault on Friday night at Mayo High School during the Section 1AAAA championship.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 10
The Winona High football team stands for the National Anthem before they take on Faribault in the Section 1AAAA championship at Mayo High School on Friday night.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 11
Winona High's Terrell Hall intercepts a Faribault pass on Friday night at Mayo High School during the Section 1AAAA championship.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 12
Winona High quarterback Jackson Nibbelink passes the ball during the Winhawks' game against Faribault on Friday night at Mayo High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 13
Winona High's Terrell Hall (4) has a pass broken up by Faribault's Ben LaCanne (24) on Friday night at Mayo High School during the Section 1AAAA championship.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 14
Winona High's Fernando Castanon rushes the ball against Faribault on Friday night at Mayo High School during the Section 1AAAA championship.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 15
Winona High quarterback Jackson Nibbelink looks for an open receiver during the Winhawks' game against Faribault on Friday night at Mayo High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 16
Winona High's Aaron Witt hoists the Section 1AAAA championship plaque on Friday night at Rochester Mayo High School after defeating Faribault 42-7.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Fighting for state
Winona High's Matt Rinehart runs with the Winona High flag as he enters the field at Mayo High School in Rochester on Friday night before the Winhawks take on Faribault in the Section 1AAAA championship with a trip to the state tournament on the line. For photos from the game, go to
. winonadailynews.com
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Austin 01
Winona Senior High School running back Trevor Pomeroy eludes Austin defenders as he rushes for a big gain on Wednesday night at Austin High School. Go to
and see Friday’s edition for coverage of Winona at Austin, Fillmore Central at Cotter, and the rest of Wednesday’s Winona-area football games. winonadailynews.com
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Austin 02
Winona High defenders wrap up and stop Austin's Hunter Guyette on Wednesday night at Art Hass Stadium in Austin.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Austin 03
Winona High's Terrell Hall (4) and Austin Mlynczak (5) tackle Austin's Hunter Guyette (24) on Wednesday night during the Winhawks' final game of the season at Art Hass Stadium in Austin. Winona won 20-16.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Austin 04
Winona High's Terrell Hall (4) and celebrates with Ethan Ringo (9) after Hall scored the eventual game winning touchdown for the Winhawks' on Wednesday night at Art Hass Stadium in Austin. Winona defeated Austin 20-16.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Austin 05
Winona High's Matt Leahy (50) pressures Austin quarterback Nate Murphy (3) on Wednesday night in Austin.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Austin 06
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy (22) stiff arms Austin's Joe Seeman (40) on Wednesday night at Art Hass Stadium in Austin.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Austin 07
Winona High's Matt Leahy Jackson Nibbelink (16) scrambles for a short gain against Austin on Wednesday night in Austin.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Austin 08
Winona High's Terrell Hall (4) scrambles for a big gain on Wednesday night during the Winhawks' final game of the season against Austin. Winona won 20-16.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Austin 09
Winona High's Bennett Heftman (56) picks up Ethan Ringo (9) after Ringo scored a touchdown against Austin.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Austin 10
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy gets tackled by Austin defenders after a big gain on Wednesday night at Art Hass Stadium in Austin.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Austin 11
The Winona High sideline looks on as the Winhawks' take on Austin on Wednesday night during the final game of the season. Winona won 20-16.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 01
Winona High's Terrell Hall returns a punt for a touchdown on Friday night against Red Wing.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 02
Winona High's Matt Rinehart, left, Aaron Witt, middle, and Sam Kanne, right, chase down Red Wing's Mac DeSutter (24) on Friday night at Red Wing High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 03
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy fights off a pile of Red Wing defenders on Friday night at Red Wing High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 04
Winona High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) attempts a pass against Red Wing on Friday night.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 05
Winona High's Terrell Hall fights for a first down during a fake punt attempt on Friday night against Red Wing.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 06
A pack of Winona defenders chase down Red Wing's Sam Guse (44) on Friday night at Red Wing High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 07
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy fights for yards as he gets chased by Red Wing defenders on Friday night at Red Wing High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 08
Winona High's Aaron Witt breaks through the Red Wing offensive line and pursues Winger quarterback Marcus Walm (12) during their game on Friday night at Red Wing High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 09
Winona High's Terrell Hall attempts to break up a pass intended for Red Wing's Cole Krie on Friday night.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 10
Winona High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) attempts a pass against Red Wing on Friday night.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 11
Winona High's Ethan Ringo returns a punt for a big gain against Red Wing on Friday night at Red Wing High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 12
Winona High's Austin Mlynczak chases after Red Wing's Kevin Hall (26) on Friday night at Red Wing High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 13
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy fights off a Red Wing defenders on Friday night during a rush attempt at Red Wing High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 14
Winona High's Terrell Hall tucks the ball and scrambles for a touchdown on Friday night against Red Wing.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 15
Winona High's Austin Mlynczak, left, gets tackled by Red Wing's Cole Krie, right, on Friday night at Red Wing High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 16
Winona High's Aaron Witt, left, and Dean Mackenzie, right, pursue Red Wing quarterback Marcus Walm (12) during their game on Friday night at Red Wing High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 17
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 18
Winona High's Matt Rinehart tackles Red Wing's Mac DeSutter (24) on Friday night at Red Wing High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 19
A pack of Winona defenders chase down Red Wing's Sam Guse (44) on Friday night at Red Wing High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Red Wing 20
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Mankato East 01
Winona High's Terrell Hall returns a punt for a touchdown as he runs away from Mankato East defenders earlier this season at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Mankato East 02
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy breaks off a huge run against Mankato East on Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Mankato East 03
Winona High defenders swarm and tackle Mankato East back Ethan Sundermeyer on Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Mankato East 04
Winona High's Terrell Hall runs a reception in for a touchdown against Mankato East on Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Mankato East 05
Winona High's Ethan Ringo (9) and Cole Reinardy (20) tackle a Mankato East returner on Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Mankato East 06
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy breaks off a huge run against Mankato East on Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Mankato East 07
Winona High's Austin Mlynczak, left, and Zaid Elsabbagh, right, tackle a Mankato East ball carrier on Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Mankato East 08
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Mankato East 09
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy rushes the ball for a touchdown as Mankato East's Isaac Turner dives for Pomeroy's legs on Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Mankato East 10
Winona High's Matt Rinehart chases after Mankato East back Ethan Sundermeyer on Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Mankato East 11
Winona High quarterback Jackson Nibbelink looks to the sideline for the next play during the Winhawks' game against Mankato East on Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Century 01
Winona High's Ethan Ringo (9) brings in a deep pass that would result in a touchdown on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against Rochester Century at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Century 02
Winona High's Aaron Witt lands on top of Century quarterback Arath Martinez after sacking him on Friday night during the Winhawks' game at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Century 03
Winona High's Austin Mlynczak intercepts a pass on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against Rochester Century at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Century 04
Winona High's Terrell Hall runs back a kick on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against Rochester Century at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Century 05
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy rushes the ball for a big gain on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against Rochester Century at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Century 06
Winona High's Jackson Nibbelink scrambles out of the pocket looking for an open receiver on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against Rochester Century at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Century 07
Winona High's Zaid Elsabbagh wraps up a Century ball carrier inside the Winhawk red zone on Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Century 08
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy gets wrapped up as he rushes the ball on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against Rochester Century at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Century 09
Winona High's Dayne Gamoke just misses a catch on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against Rochester Century at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Century 10
Winona High's Ethan Ringo (9) celebrates after catching another touchdown on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against Rochester Century at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Century 11
Winona High's Terrell Hall lines up against Century's Tyler Sullivan (7) before the snap on Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Century 12
Winona High's Jackson Nibbelink gets tackled as he scrambles for yards on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against Rochester Century at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Century 13
Winona High's Terrell Hall (4) attempts to tackle a Century ball carrier on Friday night during the Winhawks' game at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
promo
Winona High's Aaron Witt waves a school flag as the Winhawks' run onto Paul Giel Field before their game against Rochester Century.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Century 15
Winona High's Jackson Nibbelink scrambles out of the pocket looking for an open receiver on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against Rochester Century at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Century 16
Winona High's Ethan Ringo (9) rolls onto his head after catching a touchdown pass before the half on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against Rochester Century at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Highlights: Winona High v. New Prague
Winona v. New Prague 01
Winona High's Terrell Hall brings in a deep pass from Jackson Nibbelink on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against New Prague at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. New Prague 02
Winona High's Bennett Heftman (56) tackles New Prague's Mitchell Callahan (25) on Friday night during the Winhawks' game at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. New Prague 03
Winona High's Aaron Witt (57) celebrates after recovering a fumble on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against New Prague at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. New Prague 04
Winona High's Sam Kanne, middle, and Austin Mlynczak (5) pursue New Prague quarterback Parker Johnson (8) during the Winhawks' game at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. New Prague 05
Winona High's Terrell Hall breaks away from the New Prague defense to score a touchdown on Friday night at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. New Prague 06
Winona High's Jackson Nibbelink, left, and Matt Rinehart, right, celebrate after Nibbelink score a touchdown on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against New Prague at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. New Prague 07
Winona High's Terrell Hall awaits a punt from New Prague on Friday night at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. New Prague 08
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy rushes the ball for a big gain on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against New Prague at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. New Prague 09
Winona High's Ethan Ringo fights for a pass intended for him as New Prague's Nathan Osborne (13) attempts to break it up on Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. New Prague 10
The Winona High football team wait in the tunnel before entering Paul Giel Field on Friday evening to take on New Prague.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. New Prague 11
Winona High's Jackson Nibbelink scrambles for some yards on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against New Prague at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. New Prague 12
Winona High's Aaron Witt (57) runs around the edge during the Winhawks' game against New Prague at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. New Prague 13
Winona High's Terrell Hall stiff arms a New Prague defender on his way to scoring a touchdown on Friday night at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. New Prague 14
Winona High's Ethan Ringo returns a punt against New Prague on Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. New Prague 15
Winona High's Jackson Nibbelink pats his chest as he celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Friday night during the Winhawks' game against New Prague at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. New Prague 16
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. New Prague 17
The Winona High football team runs off Paul Giel Field on Friday evening before the start of their game against New Prague.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 01
Winona High's Ethan Ringo (9) celebrates with Matt Rinehart, right, and Cal Brinkman, left, after scoring a touchdown against Faribault on Friday evening at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Winona won the game 27-8.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 02
Winona's Trevor Pomeroy gets tackled by Faribault's Austin Underdahl (2) after a big gain on Friday at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Winona won 27-8.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 03
Winona High's Cole Reinardy (20) tackles Faribault's Alex Gardner on Friday evening at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Winona won 27-8.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 04
The Winona High football team enters Paul Giel Field in Winona on Friday evening to take on Faribault in the Winhawks' home opener.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 05
Winona High's Ethan Ringo (9) runs in to break up a pass intended for Faribault's Trey Krannich (15) on Friday evening at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Winona won the game 27-8.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 06
Winona's Trevor Pomeroy rushes the ball for a big gain against Faribault on Friday night at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Winona won 27-8.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 07
Winona's High's Aaron Witt, right, sacks Faribault quarterback Joe Palmer (4) on Friday night at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Winona won 27-8.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 08
Winona High's Jackson Nibbelink begins to pass the ball against Faribault on Friday night at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Winona won 27-8.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 09
Winona High's Matt Rinehart (82) chases down Faribault's Mitch Nelson (5) on Friday evening at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Winona won 27-8.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 10
Left to right, Terrell Hall, Matt Rinehart, Trevor Pomeroy and Jackson Nibbelink, prepare to take the field against Faribault on Friday evening in Winona.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 12
Winona High's Terrell Hall heads back to the sideline after the Winhawks' scored a touchdown against Faribault on Friday night at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Winona won 27-8.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 13
Winona's High's Aaron Witt (57) and Terrell Hall (4) lead the Winhawks' onto the field before their game against Faribault.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Faribault 14
Winona High's Ethan Ringo runs all alone for a touchdown on Friday evening against Faribault at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Winona won the game 27-8.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Rochester John Marshall 20
Winona High quarterback Jackson Nibbelink delivers a pass against Rochester John Marshall on Friday evening in Rochester. Winona won 20-14.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Rochester John Marshall 17
Winona High quarterback Jackson Nibbelink scrambles against Rochester John Marshall on Friday evening in Rochester. Winona won 20-14.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Rochester John Marshall 19
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy rushes the ball against Rochester John Marshall on Friday evening in Rochester. Winona won 20-14.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Rochester John Marshall 18
Winona High's Ethan Ringo tackles Rochester John Marshall quarterback Aaron Limberg on Friday evening in Rochester. Winona won 20-14.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Rochester John Marshall 15
Winona High's Austin Mlynczak (5) runs to help tackle a Rochester John Marshall ball carrier on Friday evening in Rochester. Winona won 20-14.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Rochester John Marshall 14
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy rushes the ball against Rochester John Marshall on Friday evening in Rochester. Winona won 20-14.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Rochester John Marshall 13
Winona High quarterback Jackson Nibbelink (16) celebrates with Terrell Hall after scoring a touchdown against Rochester John Marshall on Friday evening in Rochester. Winona won the game, 20-14.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Rochester John Marshall 16
The Winona High football team breaks their huddle on Friday evening before their game against Rochester John Marshall.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Rochester John Marshall 12
Winona High's Terrell Hall attempts to break free from a Rochester John Marshall defender on Friday evening in Rochester. Winona won 20-14.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Rochester John Marshall 11
Winona High's Ethan Ringo hauls in a deep pass late in the game against Rochester John Marshall on Friday evening in Rochester. Winona won 20-14.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Rochester John Marshall 10
The Winona High football team gets ready for the playing of the National Anthem on Friday evening before their game against Rochester John Marshall.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Rochester John Marshall 09
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy rushes the ball against Rochester John Marshall on Friday evening in Rochester. Winona won 20-14.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Rochester John Marshall 08
Winona High's Terrell Hall, left, and Ethan Ringo, right, celebrate after Hall scored the Winhawks' first touchdown against Rochester John Marshall on Friday evening in Rochester. Winona won 20-14.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. Rochester John Marshall 07
Winona High quarterback Jackson Nibbelink drops back for a pass against Rochester John Marshall on Friday evening in Rochester. Winona won 20-14.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona highlights against Rochester John Marshall
Winona v. John Marshall 05
Winona High's Matt Rinehart chases down Rochester John Marshall quarterback Aaron Limberg (7) on Friday night at John Marshall High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. John Marshall 03
Winona High's Terrell Hall attempts to break a tackle after catching a pass against Rochester John Marshall on Friday night during the Winhawks' first game of the season.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. John Marshall 04
Winona High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) attempts a pass against Rochester John Marshall.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. John Marshall 06
Winona High's Terrell Hall (4) tackles a Rochester John Marshall ball carrier joined by other Winhawks' on Friday night during the Winhawks' first game of the season.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. John Marshall 02
Winona High's Matt Rinehart tackles a Rochester John Marshall ball carrier on Friday night at John Marshall High School.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Friday night lights
The Winona High football stands for the National Anthem on Friday evening before its game against Rochester John Marshall and the start of the 2018 football season. For more coverage, turn to
SPORTS, PAGE B1 or go to . winonadailynews.com
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona v. John Marshall 01
Winona High's Trevor Pomeroy (22) rushes the ball against Rochester John Marshall on Friday night during the Winhawks' first game of the season.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona High Football 05
Winona High's Sam Kanne, left, explodes into a pad as part of a linebacker drill on Monday afternoon during the Winhawks' first practice of the season.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona High Football 04
Winona High defensive backs go through drills on Monday afternoon during the Winhawks' first practice of the season.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona High Football 03
Winona High's Cal Brinkman, left, and Ethan Prodzinski, right, take part in defensive line drills on Monday afternoon during the Winhawks' first practice of the season.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona High Football 02
Winona High's Terrell Hall back pedals during defensive back drills on Monday afternoon during the Winhawks' first practice of the season.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona High Football 01
Winona High's Aaron Witt explodes out of his stance as Witt and his teammates go through defensive line drills on Monday afternoon during the Winhawks' first practice of the season.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona High Football 06
Winona High defensive linemen go through drills on Monday afternoon during the Winhawks' first practice of the season.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
