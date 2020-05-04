High school football: Caledonia's Eli King gets offer from Notre Dame

Caledonia High School sophomore Eli King made a very big addition to his list of future possibilities Monday after receiving a football scholarship offer from the University of Notre Dame.

King, a 6-foot-3 wide receiver, has previous football offers from Minnesota, Iowa and Iowa State and a basketball offer from Northern Iowa. Notre Dame’s basketball program is also showing interest in King.

King caught 50 passes for 958 yards and scored 27 touchdowns — 21 receiving and six on returns — last season as the Warriors won their fifth straight MSHSL Class AA state championship and ran their nation-best current winning streak to 68 games.

King could return to the team as a junior receiver or take over for graduated brother Noah as the team’s quarterback. He had 11 catches for 238 yards and six touchdowns, rushed for a 15-yard score, had two interceptions and returned a punt for a touchdown during three state-tournament games.

“Let’s be honest, it helps to have played a team like Minneapolis North a couple of times,” said Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte, who said Northwestern has also shown heavy recent interest. “North has a great reputation, and when you see our kids — not just Eli — pull away from their kids, it’s going to open up the eyes of college coaches.”