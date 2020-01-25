The plan was to execute an inside-outside game with Mercedes Romo and Breah Golden launching from the perimeter, then having Ellie Hoesley stir things up in the paint.
The strategy worked for the Arcadia High School girls basketball team Saturday morning, but it was bolstered by a significant dose of Hannah Suchla.
Suchla, a senior making her first start of the season, scored 13 second-half points as Arcadia solidified its grip on the Coulee Conference standings with a 55-44 victory over second-place Westby. The Arcadia vs. Westby showdown was the second of eight games played as part of the 21st annual Coulee Classic at the La Crosse Center.
“Overall, I think we had a little bit of a slow start, but the kids really started to connect early in the second half and played some great team basketball,” Arcadia coach Tom Cowley said.
“We had some kids step up. (Westby) did a really nice job on a couple of our key players, and I told some of the kids at halftime that they would be coming out after you — he is a smart coach, he knows what he is doing. We just had to make some other kids step up, and they did.”
Arcadia, which has beaten Westby twice by an average margin of 13.5 points this season, pushed its Coulee mark to 7-0 and overall record to 10-2. Westby, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, fell to 5-2 in league play, 10-4 overall.
The latest Raiders’ victory might not have happened if not for Hoesley’s presence at both ends of the floor, and Suchla’s big second half. Hoesley, a Viterbo University recruit, finished with nine points, but her ability to drive the lane, then dish to an open teammate was big. So were her game-high 12 rebounds.
“(Penetrating) definitely works out well for us because we have a lot of good shooters, and we can drive, we can dribble, so it works out well for our team,” Hoesley said. “It was really awesome because (Suchla) has stepped up with that role and did awesome.
“I drove in and kicked it out, and she made some tough shots, so that was good for us. (Driving and kicking) is one of my favorite parts of the game as I like seeing my teammates scoring.”
Arcadia trailed only once — Alli Weninger opened the game with a 3-pointer for Westby — and used an 10-3 run to take control six minutes into the contest. The Norsemen, however, used McKenna Manske’s 3-point prowess to stay within striking distance.
Manske nailed her first two 3-point attempts and was 3-of-4 in the first half from deep. Overall, she was 5-of-8 from 3-point land and led all scorers with 15 points.
“We’ve been a team that has shot the ball really well from 3. That was just the shot that from early on, really fell for us. Then in the second half we went cold,” Westby coach Brian Huebner said.
“(Manske is) a great shooter and just loves to be that outside threat. Unfortunately we were not able to complement her enough with anything inside.”
Arcadia, which led 21-15 at the half, opened the second half with eight unanswered points, five of which came from Suchla’s hands in the form of a 3-pointer and a 6-footer from the baseline, to push its lead to 29-15. Suchla scored 11 of the Raiders’ first 19 second-half points.
Just when Westby appeared ready to make a run after a 3-pointer by Manske, Macy Stellner or Josi Bishop, Suchla or Hoesley would answer. The Norsemen converted 9 of 21 3-point attempts, but Arcadia simply shot better and was more efficient from the foul line.
The Raiders converted 17 of 43 shots from the field (40 percent) and sank 14 of 17 free-throw attempts.
Westby was 15-of-42 from the field and 5-of-13 from the line.
“This was definitely a big win for us, as Westby is a really nice and well-coached team,” said Cowley, who is in his third season at Arcadia.
“They have a lot of athletes on their team, and I told the kids to win on a neutral floor, it is a big game, and they stepped up and were ready for the challenge.”
Golden also hit double digits for Arcadia with 10 points, while Romo added nine, all of which came in the first half on three 3-point shots. Bishop also reached double figures for Westby with 10 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.