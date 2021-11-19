Here's how the mysterious NCAA transfer portal 'worked out perfectly' for Gophers' Jack Gibbens

Jack Gibbens completed his fourth season of college football at Abilene Christian University last November with his undergraduate degree already in hand.

The NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver allowed him an extra season of eligibility. Gibbens wanted a change, a new challenge, something larger in scale.

He knew about the NCAA’s transfer portal, the mysterious-sounding apparatus that facilitates college athlete movement from school to school. Thousands of athletes will teleport through the portal this year in search of better, or different, situations.

Unfortunately, some get stuck in the portal, unable to find a new destination. Gibbens’ experience has proven to be a win-win.

He found a starting role in the Big Ten, and the Gophers landed a productive linebacker who has been the most consistent player on a top 20 defense.

Gibbens’ stint in the portal lasted 10 days, from November 24 until Dec. 4 when he committed to Coach P.J. Fleck.

Ten days of excitement and uncertainty. Ten days of phone calls with coaches and listening to recruiting pitches. Ten days of waiting while coaches evaluated his Abilene Christian video to determine if he fit their needs.

So what is it like being in the portal?

“I was nervous before I went in — like, what if I don’t get any offers?” Gibbens said. “I wondered if maybe I’ll just be done with football. I didn’t know what to expect.”

The first step was easy. Gibbens informed the compliance director at Abilene Christian that he wanted to enter his name in the portal, which essentially is a computer database of transferring athletes that coaches in every sport can access.

Coaches from Group of Five schools began sending Gibbens direct messages his first day in the portal. He gave a few of them his cell number.

He received a scholarship offer from Arkansas State within a day. By the end of the first week, he held a handful of offers, including South Florida and UNC-Charlotte, with some Power Five teams showing interest.

“My recruiting out of high school was not like that at all,” he said. “I didn’t have many people breaking down my door trying to offer me a scholarship.”

Gibbens examined the roster of teams that contacted him to make sure he’d have a chance to compete for a starting spot. He figured schools wouldn’t be interested in him as a graduate transfer if they didn’t have a pressing need at linebacker.

The Gophers were in that market. Fleck’s recruiting staff constantly monitors the portal, and linebacker was a priority last offseason. The recruiting staff sent video of Gibbens in action to defensive coordinator Joe Rossi to evaluate.

Rossi liked Gibbens’ size (6-4, 240 pounds), tackling ability and instincts in diagnosing plays, but what they saw was all taking place at an FCS school. Rossi put extra emphasis on Gibbens’ performance against FBS opponent Virginia last season. He finished with seven tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.

Still, concerns about his speed lingered with the coaching staff in the absence of in-person evaluation.

“We were willing to say, ‘OK, whatever his speed is, it’s football speed,’” Fleck said.

A phone call sold them.

Gibbens told Rossi that he had played four seasons in FCS, was an all-conference performer and graduated with a 4.0 grade-point average. He wanted to challenge himself at a higher football level.

Rossi talked to Gibbens again the following day and then arranged a phone call with Fleck. After that phone conversation, Fleck walked down to Rossi’s office.

“We’ve got to get this guy,” Fleck told Rossi.

“I agree, Coach,” Rossi replied.

“I want to get him committed now,” Fleck said.

Gibbens announced his commitment the next day.

He called the process a “perfect storm.” His 2020 season ended before Thanksgiving so he was able to enter the portal earlier than most FBS players. He didn’t get lost among the tidal wave of transfers after bowl games.

Gibbens had never visited Minnesota when he packed his car in January and made the 20-hour drive up Interstate 35 from his Texas home.

He is second on the team in tackles, having answered questions about his speed. He’s fast enough.

“I couldn’t have imagined how this would have played out when I entered the portal,” he said. “It all worked out perfectly.”

