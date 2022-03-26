Heise earns honor

If anyone out there wonders what kind of impact professional sports teams make during community engagement efforts, look no further than Taylor Heise. The Minnesota senior who won the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award on Saturday got her start at one in Lake City, Minn.

“The reason I started was (because) the Wild came in with a giving-back program, and I didn’t have my own gear. So, I ended up using used gear that the Wild donated to us,” Heise said during a teleconference from Ridder Arena on Saturday. “That’s something I will forever appreciate because I didn’t have anything. They gave back to me.”

It’s why Heise makes it a point to return to Lake City and Red Wing, where she played high school hockey, whenever possible. And it was the nascent start to the best offensive season in the country this season, and one of the best in Gophers’ program history.

“It’s something I can’t even put into words right now,” Heise said. “Like, this doesn’t feel real to me.”

But it is, and while the three finalists composed a Who’s Who of elite women’s hockey — the others were Minnesota Duluth center Gabbie Hughes and Ohio State blue liner Sophie Jaques — it’s not a surprise that it was Heise who earned the award after finishing the season 29 goals and an NCAA-best 66 points.

The center on the top-scoring line in women’s hockey this season, is the third Gophers player to win the award presented annually to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey since the award’s inception in 1998, joining Krissy Wendell (2005) and Amanda Kessel (2013).

A first team All-American and the WCHA player of the year this season, Heise centered roommates Abigail Boreen and Catie Skaja for most of this season and the trio earned a combined 126 points, best in the nation, as the Gophers rebounded from a rare down season to finish 29-9-1, win the WCHA regular-season championship and advance to the NCAA tournament after being left out last year for the first time since 2006-07.

And while Heise was disappointed to be knocked out in a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to UMD, she said Saturday, “This helps just a little bit.” Minnesota’s Ms. Hockey in 2108, Heise plans to take her COVID year and play for the Gophers again next season.

“I’m still very happy and proud about what the team was able to accomplish this year, personally and as a group,” she said, “but I think I’m definitely going to come into next year with an attitude of, ‘I haven’t gotten a national championship here yet,’ and that’s something that I really want to accomplish.

“I think the group next year, and even thinking about this year, we’re going to take that and we’re going to roll with it next year, and I’m really excited about that.”

Heise was one of three finalists winnowed from a list of 10.

Hughes, a senior from Lino Lakes who played at Centennial, led the Bulldogs into the national championship game, scoring the winning goal against the Gophers in a quarterfinal at Ridder Arena. She finished with 22 goals and 59 points. Jaques, a senior from Ontario, led the Buckeyes to their first NCAA championship and finished third nationally in points (59) from the blue line.

The Kazmaier Award is presented by the USA Hockey Foundation and named for former Princeton defender Patty Kazmaier, a four-year starter who died of a rare blood disease at the age of 28. The award has been presented annually since 1998.

“Taylor embodies what Patty was all about and we are so happy for her,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said in a statement. “To add her name to the likes of Wendell and Kessel, as past winners from the University of Minnesota, speaks volumes to the season that Taylor had.”

