Harvick looks to jumpstart winless year again at Darlington

“Obviously, the last couple of weeks haven’t gone the way we’ve wanted them to, but Darlington is a place where we can bounce back and maybe even get into Victory Lane,” he said.

Elliott has finished second at the Daytona 500 and Martinsville. He's also posted a 38th at Atlanta and a 24th at Talladega two weeks ago.

“We definitely can be better, but I was pleased with our speed last year” at Darlington, Elliott said. "We had some really good runs and were certainly solid, so we have something good to build off of.”

THROWING IT BACK

NASCAR once more celebrates its past at its oldest superspeedway with its throwback weekend. The festivities at Darlington started in 2015 and have grown in popularity.

Spectators, competitors and teams often dress up in vintage clothing while cars are adorned with paint schemes of the past.

The event shifted this year to May from it's Labor Day spot when Darlington was given two race weekends on the NASCAR schedule.

HI, MOM

The Goodyear 400 will be run on Mother's Day, a rarity for NASCAR, which had run only seven times before in its 73-year history on the day honoring mom.