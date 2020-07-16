Hartman: Capers, Kubiak help Zimmer evaluate talent, schemes

While the Vikings are dealing with a lot of coaching turnover, including a new defensive backs coach in Daronte Jones, Zimmer said they know how to handle this kind of change.

“You know quite honestly, we had a lot of new coaches last year, but they were on offense,” Zimmer said. “We had the same set of coaches defensively for the six years that I’ve been here, so really it’s just about talking things through, talking about technique, talking about alignments, taking on blocks, it’s really just about getting on the same page and then when we all get on the same page, we can get all the players on the same page.

“Really in the NFL, you know, or football in general, [if] you are going to have a lot of new coaches, a lot of new players, that’s the most important thing is everybody getting up to speed.”

Lots of new faces

This Vikings squad will have to get to know each other in a hurry, but Adam Zimmer said last month that the team is ready for big changes.