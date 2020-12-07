Hall of Famer Tomjanovich to join Wolves staff as consultant

MINNEAPOLIS — As they opened group workouts at training camp Sunday, the Timberwolves announced a list of staff changes, with one name standing out among the rest: Rudy Tomjanovich.

The former coach of the Rockets who was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020 joined the Wolves staff as a player personnel consultant.

Coach Ryan Saunders said the Wolves have been consulting with Tomjanovich since before last month’s draft.

“It’s been fantastic … He has a lot of unique perspectives,” Saunders said. “That’s what we appreciate and we value here. Even though he coached a while back, he was doing a lot of modern things offensively and defensively during his coaching tenure that we’re ahead of the times.”

Wolves President Gersson Rosas has long known Tomjanovich, dating back to the start of his career in the NBA with Houston.

According to the Wolves’ release, Tomjanovich will “provide perspective on draft, trade and free agency prospects and processes.”