Hagler got break, cashed in

Hearns himself was thinking about his old adversary and the night he threw everything he had at Hagler in the first round and couldn’t get him to back up.

“I can’t take anything away from him,’’ Hearns told The Associated Press. ”He fought his heart out and we put on a great show for all time.’’

The fight that defined Hagler’s career was personal, as were most of his bouts. He fought convinced everyone was against him, and a lot of the time he was right — at least when it came to the boxing establishment.

He and Hearns might have bonded when they went on a 23-city tour to promote their fight. Instead, they almost came to blows several times before the fight as Hagler became increasingly irritated with Hearns and his antics.

"They had gotten on each other’s nerves so much they didn’t want to do a boxing match. They wanted to kill each other,’’ Arum said.

The way the fight unfolded left those at ringside slack jawed. It was sheer violence and will, with neither man giving an inch in a brutal first round that will live forever in boxing lore.

When it was over, blood was streaming down Hagler's face from a huge gash on his forehead. Across the ring, Hearns was being carried to his corner by one of his handlers.