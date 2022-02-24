Gutekunst buying his time with Rodgers

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst didn’t classify every question he was asked Wednesday as a hypothetical. It just felt that it was at times.

Speaking during a 28-minute news conference and then again during a 40-minute Q&A session with beat writers later in the day, the Green Bay Packers general manager didn’t want to play many what-if games with reporters about the uncertain futures of four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who continues to mull whether to return for an 18th season with the team, and two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent if the Packers don’t reach a long-term contract accord with him or place the franchise tag on him by March 8.

But there was one thing Gutekunst was willing to say unequivocally: He does not want to trade Rodgers, even if the 38-year-old future Pro Football Hall of Famer would bring a raft of valuable draft picks in return.

Why not?

“Because I think we’ve got as good a shot as anybody to win a Super Bowl next year,” Gutekunst said. “He’s the MVP of the league. That’s our goal. I think we have an opportunity to do it right now. That’s why.”

And neither back-to-back disappointing playoff exits short of the Super Bowl nor a desire to see 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love get a crack at starting will change that for Gutekunst.

“I mean, we’ve got a really good football team. This is the MVP of the league, and he makes this whole thing go,” Gutekunst said. “Yeah, we’re disappointed that we didn’t finish it off the last two years. But there’s no reason to think we can’t get right back there and knock on the door and get there.”

Asked if he had promised Rodgers that he would trade him this year if he decided following the 2021 season that he still wanted out, as Rodgers had last offseason, Gutekunst said, “That was not something I told him. The whole conversation with Aaron last season before he came back was that regardless, at the end of this past season, we would sit down as a group and we would work it out — one way or another.”

Gutekunst said the personnel and coaching staffs have discussed what would happen if Rodgers does decide he wants to play elsewhere, but emphasized the hope is that Rodgers will choose to continue in Green Bay.

“Obviously we work through a lot of those thought processes to make sure we’re prepared,” Gutekunst said. “But at the same time, we’ll clear that hurdle when we get to it.”

Gutekunst did say Rodgers will need a new contract or an extension should he decide to come back. Rodgers is set to count more than $46 million against the 2022 salary cap under his current deal, and the Packers must make a series of moves before March 16 to get below the NFL’s projected $208.2 million salary cap.

“Obviously his (cap) number is what it is, so (an extension) is certainly something we would like to do,” Gutekunst said.

Gutekunst dismissed the idea the Packers might be more open to trading Rodgers if Love had performed better during his most extensive regular-season playing time — he started a Nov. 7 loss at Kansas City with Rodgers sidelined by COVID-19 and played the second half of the regular-season ending loss at Detroit — while saying coach Matt LaFleur’s decision to hire Tom Clements as the team’s quarterbacks coach wasn’t the result of a Rodgers demand.

“I wouldn’t characterize it like that,” Gutekunst said. “I think it’s an example of how Aaron is a part of the conversation of things that do affect his job, though.”

Speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show” a day earlier, Rodgers said he hasn’t yet decided whether he wants to play another season with the Packers, request a trade to another NFL team or retire. He also strongly suggested his return could be tied to the Packers getting a long-term deal done with Adams, who broke the Packers’ single-season franchise records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) last season during a contract year.

“I am looking forward to making the decision and moving forward. I think it’s best for me, it’s best for the team, it’s best for all parties involved. Let’s just get this behind us,” said Rodgers, who acknowledged after the Packers’ season-ending 13-10 NFC Divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 22 that his less than MVP-level performance was a factor in the defeat. “Now, I’ve obviously had thoughts about it and have had thoughts throughout the season and throughout the offseason, but there’s conversations to be had and a few more things to contemplate.

“But it won’t be long. I’m not going to hold anybody hostage in this. I’m not going to do that. Obviously, I want to feel certain about it. And when I do, I’ll make a decision. And we’ll just move on and move forward.

As for how Adams’ situation affects his own, Rodgers told McAfee: “There’s obviously the opportunity to tag him at some point, which I don’t think (either) parties probably want that done. They’d rather get a long-term extension done. But I understand that’s a part of the decision.”

Gutekunst acknowledged the Packers have other issues to deal with beyond Rodgers and Adams’ situations, but he made it clear it all starts with figuring out if Rodgers will be back under center for a 15th straight season after taking over for Brett Favre in 2008.

“This is the MVP of the league. What he means to our football team is so important. To me you work everything else around that,” Gutekunst said. “I feel really good where we’re at as an organization with him and excited about what we can accomplish with him coming back. I think we’ll know here shortly. I feel confident we’ll know that shortly.”

That said, Gutekunst insisted the team hasn’t placed any sort of deadline on Rodgers to make his decision.

“This has been more a conversation about where we’re heading together,” Gutekunst said. “There’s a process that obviously we’re going through. There’s a process that he’s going through and we’re very respectful of that.

“Again, no deadlines. We’re working together. I think the conversations after the season were very impactful and I appreciated them very much. … But we’re not putting deadlines on anything. There are some timing things that will come into play where we will have to make decisions down the road, but Aaron is well aware of that. The communication has been very good.”

