Guard rotation evolves

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is no stranger to having players unavailable for a game. They’ve dealt with it all season through injuries, the flu and COVID-19.

When backup point guard Lorne Bowman II missed his first, second and now sixth game there were changes that needed to be made in order to limit freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn’s minutes.

Bowman last played on Feb. 15 against Indiana. He missed the rest of the regular season and the Badgers’ lone Big Ten Tournament game with what the team has called a non-COVID-19 illness. The team has not provided an update on his status for the NCAA Tournament.

UW coach Greg Gard said he has changed his rotation to adapt to Bowman’s absence. Bowman was Hepburn’s replacement, but now without him, Davison has to fill that role.

Gard said Hepburn or Davison is expected to be on the court throughout each game, but their playing time hasn’t increased much because of the role Jordan Davis and Jahcobi Neath have taken off the bench to help the guard rotation.

“It starts in practice,” Johnny Davis said. “They both have done a really good job practicing hard, whether they're playing or not. They give it their best every practice. That gave them an opportunity to be able to see the floor and I think they both did a really good job when they've gotten in of not being too rushed, staying calm and focused.”

UW coach Greg Gard has said all season that Neath and Davis have been key in practice whether playing on the scout team or working with the first team.

He was optimistic in their ability to bridge the gap when Bowman’s absence began and has continued to see their improvement.

“As they’ve gotten more experience, they’ve gotten better on the defensive end with adhering to the guidelines and the rules, for lack of a better term,” Gard said. “Paying attention knowing when to chase a screen, when to force the ball to a screener, how do we disrupt back cutting those types of things. They've gotten better at it as they've gotten burned by it. In practice or they've had things happen in the game that are good teaching opportunities for them.”

Jordan Davis was averaging 5.1 minutes per game in the first 21 games he played in the season. He’s played an average of 10.2 minutes in the last six games, with his career-high coming at Minnesota with 20 minutes.

Jahcobi Neath was averaging 8.6 minutes per game in the 16 games he played before Michigan. He had missed five games due to injuries, flu and COVID-19. He missed the Minnesota game due to suspension but has averaged 11.8 minutes over the last six games.

Neither player has contributed much to the stat sheet, with Neath averaging 1.7 points and Davis with 1.2.

But the stat sheet is not how UW coach Greg Gard measures success from his bench players.

“Whether it's rebounding, whether it's hustle plays, 50-50 battles, those types of things,” Gard said. “So I don't want to label it, as one thing that it has to be. … Whatever they can do if they can. The biggest thing is just trying to defend and rebound — take care of the ball, moving the ball, dispersing it, making sure it doesn't stick. Do your part for that and if you have an opportunity to score, do it.”

Gard said it has been nice when they do contribute points, but right now they just need to play consistently and not let the team’s defensive performance or rebounding effort sink while they are on the court.

It’ll be especially important as they continue to balance Hepburn and Davison playing point guard while also getting them rest.

The No. 3 seed Badgers open the first round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 14 seed Colgate at 8:50 p.m. on Friday in Milwaukee.

“Timeouts will be longer in the NCAA tournament, the media timeouts are longer,” Gard said. “So we’re trying to strategize around that a little bit. Subs also can be a way to get guys more rest without really their minutes looking the same on the score sheet, but taking advantage of a little bit before and a little bit after the extended media timeouts.”

Davison isn’t worried about a drop in performance between the five starters and the four guys off the bench. He led a bench-heavy lineup during the Badgers’ Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup against Michigan State. Davison was joined by Neath, Davis, Chris Vogt and Ben Carlson — one of the only times this season there was only one starter on the court.

The group allowed two points, but scored three over the one minute and nine seconds they were on together.

“That's the beauty of this program,” Davison said. “We always say, ‘The strength is in our numbers.’ It kind of takes all hands, it takes all feet on deck. Whether it be foul trouble or we’re dealing with injuries, whatever it may be. We have enough guys to fill in those spots and we're confident that no matter what lineup we have out there that we can compete at the highest level.”

