Grind shows in practice

Fullbacks John Chenal and Quan Easterling have taken tailback reps, and former walk-on linebacker Jacob Heyroth has joined the running back group. Chenal getting more tailback reps was part of the plan, Chryst said, but missing players like Guerendo, Jalen Berger and Julius Davis this spring has slowed the team’s ability to evaluate the position group.

“A lot of the guys that you were hoping to get those reps, and what a great time for them, were not able to take advantage of it,” Chryst said. “Can’t do anything about it. Obviously, we’ve got meeting time with them and we can do some field work with them … it’s unfortunate because spring is such a great opportunity for them.”

Zachman settling in at safety

Preston Zachman was one of the only Badgers to make a position change this spring, moving from inside linebacker to safety. But he’s done some good things at his new position, having his best open practice of the spring on Saturday.

He had an interception off Graham Mertz during an early team session and then had a pass break-up in a red-zone period toward the end of practice. Chryst said that when the Badgers recruited Zachman, they knew finding his position was going to be the first challenge, because he played quarterback and all over the field defensively.