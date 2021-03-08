Grind of packed schedule hits Wild on road trip, and it's not slowing down

A nearly two-week timeout to clear up a COVID-19 outbreak didn’t end up sabotaging the Wild, with the team emerging from the break with its best hockey of the year — a six-game win streak that launched it into the race for one of the top spots in the West Division.

But now the team is realizing another reality from having its season interrupted — almost nonstop action.

“That’s what happens when you have to reschedule some games and games get thrown into your schedule that weren’t originally there,” goaltender Cam Talbot said.

The matchup with Vegas that starts Monday at Xcel Energy Center was always on the calendar.

Same with the four-game road swing the team just completed. But the trip before that was extended by two extra stops, the start of an eight-games-in-13-days crunch. And by Saturday, the Wild looked weary from that stretch — fading after the first period and getting flattened 5-2 by Arizona, finishing the week 1-2-1.

“It is going to be a grind,” defenseman Ian Cole said. “We knew that going into it. It’s always a grind. Obviously, a lot of games in a short amount of time. So, yeah, you get tired. But being tired is not excuse for hanging our goalie out to dry and playing the way we did.”