Griffen sounds off on Zimmer's 'good player' comment

DETROIT — Everson Griffen’s debut with the Detroit Lions will come against a former team.

It’s fair to say he’s ready.

“I’m excited to be here,” Griffen said Thursday. “It’s going to be fun on Sunday. I’m going to come out and be a great player, and I’m going to come out and dominate, and I’m going to come out and do that. Because I’m just a good player, right? All right. All right.”

That last part of that comment was said with dripping sarcasm. Earlier this week, Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said of Griffen: “Everson was a good player for us. I wish him well, just not this week.”

Griffen took exception to the “good player” part.

“Coach Zimmer just wasn’t a good coach — he was a great coach to me,” Griffen said. “So for him to call me a good player, that kind of hurts my feelings. So on Sunday, I’m really looking forward to playing the Vikings and showing them that I am a great player.”

Griffen showed his irritation throughout his video conference with reporters Thursday.

“I don’t ever talk bad about people, so for him to call me a good player, all right,” he said. “I got something for him on Sunday.”