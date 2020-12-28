Green Bay Packers: Snow place like home? Packers winter wonderland win over Titans underscores importance of top NFC seed

More than half the league’s stadiums have allowed reduced numbers of paying ticketholders into their games, although the size of those crowds have varied wildly. The New Orleans Saints, for example, had 3,000 fans in attendance for their 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Louisiana Superdome, while with the Dallas Cowboys had an announced crowd of 30,131 inside AT&T Stadium for their win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

“Certainly, if you’re asking me, I’d like to have that thing filled. But obviously there’s a pandemic going on,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, we don’t want to jeopardize anybody’s safety. I think that’s first and foremost. You’re always going to be very conscious of making sure that everybody can come into the stadium and be safe. We’d never want to jeopardize the health of even one person. That’s just too many.

“I think our guys are doing it the right way. I know Mark has been talking to the doctors and making sure that we can operate in a safe manner.”

But even if the fans don’t return, the Packers’ victory over the Titans showed that there can still be a homefield advantage at Lambeau Field without them.