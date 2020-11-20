Green Bay Packers: Rodgers matchup creates another challenge for Indy defense

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts embrace these daunting midseason tests.

First, they tried to contain reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. Then they contended with 2019 rushing champion Derrick Henry. On Sunday, the Colts face a third consecutive challenge — slowing down two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ potent offense. Ace this one, and Indy will be well on its way to claiming the title of NFL’s stingiest defense.

“You can tell everybody’s on the same page and they fly around. It’s one of the faster units we’ll have played this year,” Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said. “They’re physical, they know how to attack the ball. And it’s hard to get big plays on them. So we’re going to have to do a great job.”

At the moment, the Colts (6-3) sit at the top of the class. They’re No. 1 in overall defense, No. 2 against the pass, No. 3 against the run, No. 4 in scoring defense and No. 6 in turnover differential. They’re tied for second in interceptions with 11, have scored three touchdowns and had two safeties. And for the first time in years, it’s the defense that has helped Indy grab a share of the AFC South lead. But Colts coach Frank Reich, a longtime NFL quarterback, knows just how difficult Rodgers can be on opposing defenses.