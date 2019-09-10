GREEN BAY — While Aaron Rodgers’ postgame vow to Matt LaFleur – “I’m going to be a lot better moving forward,” the quarterback told his coach Thursday night — was both a nice gesture and an important acknowledgment of how much he and the Green Bay Packers offense struggled last week, the two-time NFL MVP has plenty of company in the we-need-to-improve crowd.
“We, collectively — as a whole team, but specifically as an offense. Everybody needs to do better,” LaFleur said Monday, as the Packers transitioned from their 10-3 victory over the Chicago Bears to prepping for their Week 2 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field. “And, again, it starts with the coaches — and myself and our offensive coaches.”
It’s always preferable in the NFL to be able to focus on improvement after a victory, and even allowing for the Bears’ elite defense, the Packers certainly have plenty of improving to do: They finished the night with a paltry converted 2 of 12 third downs and saw Rodgers get sacked five times, including four series-ending third-down sacks.
Running backs Aaron Jones (13 carries, 39 yards) and Jamaal Williams (five carries, 0 net yards) found little running room, and Rodgers finished the night having completed 18 of 30 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown (91.4 quarterback rating). Of those 203 passing yards, 103 of them came on three plays: A 47-yard deep ball to Marquez Valdes-Scantling that set up Jimmy Graham’s 8-yard touchdown catch; and successive 28-yard catches by Trevor Davis and Robert Tonyan to set up the Packers’ other points, a 39-yard Mason Crosby field goal.
The Packers’ offensive struggles went beyond a mere lack of production. One of the calling cards of LaFleur’s offensive philosophy is the ability to mix up the tempo, and Rodgers acknowledged after the game that he drained the play clock far too often against the Bears.
“That (Bears) defense is going to give a lot of teams fits. But I think stuff that we can control, I can do a better job of, (like) a little more urgency out of the huddle,” Rodgers explained. “We had a lot of snaps late. We’re trying to obviously get them to show their hand at times, but we had too many up against the clocks, a couple delays. We’ve just got to get in and out of the huddle a little bit better. That’s something that I can do better for sure.”
LaFleur insisted Monday that those issues weren’t on Rodgers alone, saying that as the play-caller he needed to help Rodgers by being more decisive with his calls.
