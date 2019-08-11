GREEN BAY — The spike was one of frustration, not celebration. Anyone could see that. It was obvious from the moment J’Mon Moore slammed the ball to the Lambeau Field turf Thursday night, perhaps the angriest reaction to a 1-yard touchdown in the Green Bay Packers’ century of football.
Beneath his No. 82 jersey, inside the Packers second-year wide receiver, a somewhat toxic concoction of emotions was brewing.
Anger. Self-loathing. Doubt.
Up to that point in the game, Moore had struggled — and that’s being kind. He’d stumbled and stopped his route on what would have been a long completion, irritating quarterback DeShone Kizer; bobbled and barely controlled an easy reception on an out route on the sideline; and dropped what should have been a touchdown just a few plays before the 1-yard score. So after Moore had flung the ball to the ground and eschewed the traditional Lambeau Leap, teammates coming to congratulate him found someone in no mood to hug or high-five.
“I really just want to live up to what’s within myself and be better than what I have been,” Moore explained Sunday afternoon, two days removed from the Packers’ 28-26 victory over the Houston Texans. “And that’s by getting better every day. That’s what I plan on doing.”
Sunday was a crucial step. After a disappointing rookie season in which he caught just two passes for 15 yards and saw only 74 snaps of playing time on offense (6.9%), there was an undeniable here-we-go-again vibe to his performance against the Texans.
Add to that the way receivers with lesser pedigrees have been making attention-grabbing plays throughout camp — Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd and Allen Lazard, undrafted players all — and the former fourth-round pick could have run a woe-is-me route right to the waiver wire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.